Five things to watch at Cincinnati: Bouncing back on the road

The trade deadline passed, and Brian Burns is still a Panther.

That's good news for Carolina's pass rush against poor offensive line play for Cincinnati, as quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 29 times and hit 55 times this season, both second-most in the NFL.

The Panthers are tied for 30th in the league with 12.0 sacks. Burns paces the team by a wide margin with 5.0 sacks. Damien Wilson, who has 2.0 sacks this year, is the only Panther with more than one sack. Burns also leads the Panthers with eight tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

Though Burrow has dealt with a lot of pressure from opposing defenses, he has found a way to perform at times. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Burrow leads the league with seven pass touchdowns when under pressure in 2022.

The Panthers are 14th in quarterback pressure percentage (28.3) this season.