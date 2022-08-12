Five Things to Watch at Washington: New looks all around

AND THEIR PROTECTION

As we mentioned coming out of camp, the single biggest difference in the Panthers' on-field product this year is the quality of the offensive linemen they brought to camp.

They signed two free agents and drafted two rookies, and at the moment, it appears all four will make the roster. Considering teams generally keep nine offensive linemen, that's a significant turnover (and they needed it after starting 14 different lineups in 17 games last year).

It's first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu's first professional game, and our first chance to check out his progress as he works toward taking ownership of the left tackle job.

Keep an eye on the centers, as Pat Elflein has continued to work ahead of Bradley Bozeman. Elflein is more athletic and is much more naturally suited to play center than guard. Bozeman's a bigger and stronger player, though not quite as mobile. Elflein suffers in popular perception based on the association with last year's line, but he's a capable starter at center. Bozeman's also one of those (starting the previous three seasons for the Ravens), and he will have to take the job from Elflein — but he might.