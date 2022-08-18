Presented by

Five Things to Watch at New England: Assessing for depth 

Aug 18, 2022 at 12:35 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
FiveThings_Thumbnail_corral_ne

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – After a pair of productive joint practices in New England (even if chippy, at times), the Panthers are set to play their second preseason game against the Patriots.

Carolina meets the Patriots for a Friday evening kickoff at Gillette Stadium, with the game getting underway at 7 p.m.

The Panthers' starters got some work done throughout the week's joint practices, so it's probably safe to assume we'll be getting a look at depth pieces across the roster.

That means potentially more snaps for rookie quarterback Matt Corral, or even a chance to catch more flashy moments from wideouts like Brandon Zylstra or undrafted rookie Derek Wright.

Here's a look at five things we'll be watching Friday night in Foxborough:

Related Links

Matt Corral
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

QUARTERBACKS AND PLAYING TIME

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold took the bulk of the reps in practice, which means it's a safe bet that Friday night's preseason matchup is a time to see a bulk of the plays coming from Corral and PJ Walker under the lights.

Walker tallied the most snaps of any Panthers quarterback in Washington last weekend, a stat that shouldn't be unexpected for preseason matchups. He came in for much of the second and third quarters at Washington, threw for 136 yards on 10-of-19 passing, and will likely have another opportunity to make the most of his reps in New England.

But there will also be eyes fixed on Corral, who completed his first attempt for 11 yards to Keith Kirkwood against the Commanders but missed on his next eight throws.

The rookie came in for the fourth quarter last time out and finished his day going 1-of-9 passing. Corral headed up the game-winning drive, extended in part by penalties, but there were also moments like having his helmet ripped off during a play.

He'll be hoping for better results in his second go at live game action in the NFL, given that his first start was laced with those "welcome to the league" kind of moments.

220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-077
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

THE OFFENSIVE LINE (PARTICULARLY, DEPTH AT CENTER)

The pieces in front of the quarterback are another piece of the puzzle to keep an eye on, as the Panthers can assess some backup offensive line combinations with the newfound luxury of depth.

Head coach Matt Rhule said he's settled that Ikem Ekwonu will be staying at starting left tackle for the future, which sets up some clarity for the first-team offensive line with Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Pat Elflein, Austin Corbett and Taylor Moton lining up left-to-right.

And with injuries naturally popping up through the gauntlet of training camp and joint practice in the preseason, it's a good thing players such as rookie Cade Mays were drafted to provide depth at virtually any place along the line.

Bradley Bozeman, who'd been in a competition for the first-team center spot with Elflein, will be out for a couple of weeks with an ankle injury suffered in joint practice, so there are opportunities to see Sam Tecklenburg snapping the ball. Mays also got some more work at center in Wednesday's practice, so the Panthers have options to show against New England.

WIDEOUT AVAILABILITY

The injury bug has taken a chunk out of depth toward the top of the wide receiver room, as Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Andre Roberts were all sidelined in Wednesday's practice.

It left room to see players such as Wright make some catches or for Rashard Higgins and Shi Smith to get more work with the first two quarterbacks.

The wideout room has pieces with potential top-to-bottom, and depth players such as undrafted rookies Charleston Rambo and Ra'Shaun Henry could reap the benefits of more playing time in a preseason game at New England – especially with the depleted state of the position.

TIGHT END DEPTH CONCERNS

The Panthers were looking slightly more stable at the tight end position after ending training camp on a weird note, moving Tecklenburg over to catch some passes amid a flurry of injuries.

But the room got a bit thinner toward the end of joint practice, as second-year breakout candidate Tommy Tremble didn't practice on Wednesday, though the situation didn't appear serious. Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson, and Josh Babicz remain out with injuries.

What the Panthers choose to show from the tight ends – and what they have to show – against the Patriots should be interesting, given the slimmed-down look in the tight end room.

Giovanni Ricci and undrafted rookie Jared Scott are two of the names to watch for, and some more looks for Tecklenburg may not be off the table, either.

Amare Barno
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

EMERGING PIECES ON THE DEFENSE

The Panthers watched as rookie defensive end Amaré Barno flashed his potential as a disrupter against the Commanders. The sixth-rounder from Virginia Tech had his day, forcing an early fumble and pressuring Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke into throwing an interception.

Cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. caught that pick, making the most of his chance to play more snaps in a preseason matchup.

Some more faces could emerge from the New England game, such as defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, who tallied four tackles, a sack and a TFL against Washington, or rookie cornerback Kalon Barnes, the seventh-round pick looking to show he's more than just the fast guy on the roster.

The Panthers' defense has impressive pieces at the top, and your first thoughts would probably include Brian Burns, Shaq Thompson, Jeremy Chinn, Donte Jackson, and Jaycee Horn, but preseason games give an opportunity to assess the best options to backup the stars. That's a question Friday's matchup will look to answer.

Panthers vs. Patriots through the years

Carolina is 4-4 all-time against the Patriots. The teams faced off in Super Bowl XXXVIII at the end of the 2003 season.

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
1 / 66

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MARK J. TERRILL/2004 AP
An NFL game official keeps things moving as the Carolina Panthers' offense huddles against the New England Patriots defense during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
2 / 66

An NFL game official keeps things moving as the Carolina Panthers' offense huddles against the New England Patriots defense during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Fozzy Whittaker and Jonathan Stewart celebrate a touchdown The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
3 / 66

Fozzy Whittaker and Jonathan Stewart celebrate a touchdown The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Jonathan Stewart carries the football The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
4 / 66

Jonathan Stewart carries the football The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton rushesThe Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
5 / 66

Cam Newton rushesThe Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers makes a tackle The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
6 / 66

Julius Peppers makes a tackle The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
7 / 66

Christian McCaffrey The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Devin Funchess scores a touchdown The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
8 / 66

Devin Funchess scores a touchdown The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Luke Kuechly makes a tackle The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
9 / 66

Luke Kuechly makes a tackle The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.
10 / 66

Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey carries the football The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
11 / 66

Christian McCaffrey carries the football The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.
12 / 66

Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
J.J. Jansen holds the ball as Graham Gano kicks a field goal The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
13 / 66

J.J. Jansen holds the ball as Graham Gano kicks a field goal The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.
14 / 66

Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers Reggie Howard (23) celebrates his interception with teammate Dante Wesley in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
15 / 66

Carolina Panthers Reggie Howard (23) celebrates his interception with teammate Dante Wesley in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DAVID J. PHILLIP/2004 AP
Thomas Davis The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
16 / 66

Thomas Davis The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.
17 / 66

Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.
18 / 66

Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.
19 / 66

Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.
20 / 66

Carolina Panthers play against the New England Patriots on Monday, November 18, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
A referee prepares to throw a penalty flag as New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, right, Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, second from right, and Danny Amendola, third from right, react during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 66

A referee prepares to throw a penalty flag as New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski, right, Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, second from right, and Danny Amendola, third from right, react during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) turns a pass up field against New England Patriots' Marquice Cole (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
22 / 66

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) turns a pass up field against New England Patriots' Marquice Cole (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gives directions at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC, Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
23 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gives directions at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC, Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) avoids a sack by a New England Patriots defender during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
24 / 66

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) avoids a sack by a New England Patriots defender during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore in action during their NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
25 / 66

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore in action during their NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Stephan Savoia/AP2009
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) moves after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. The Carolina Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
26 / 66

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) moves after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. The Carolina Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad is tackled during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
27 / 66

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad is tackled during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
28 / 66

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP2009
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hands off to running back Sammy Morris during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
29 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hands off to running back Sammy Morris during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots' Wes Welker in action during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
30 / 66

New England Patriots' Wes Welker in action during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP2009
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in action during their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
31 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in action during their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Stephan Savoia
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith in action during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
32 / 66

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith in action during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) and Gary Barnidge (82) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
33 / 66

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) and Gary Barnidge (82) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP2009
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore calls signals during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
34 / 66

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore calls signals during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots running back Laurence Maroney runs for yardage during their NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
35 / 66

New England Patriots running back Laurence Maroney runs for yardage during their NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Stephan Savoia
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) talks to teammates during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
36 / 66

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) talks to teammates during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) runs through New England Patriots players Chad Brown (98) and Matt Chatham (58) for his third touchdown of the game during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-17 win in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 66

Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) runs through New England Patriots players Chad Brown (98) and Matt Chatham (58) for his third touchdown of the game during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-17 win in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates in front of New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison (37) after an 85 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
38 / 66

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates in front of New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison (37) after an 85 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MICHAEL CONROY/2004 AP
New England Patriots' Corey Dillon (28) is upended by Carolina Panthers players Ken Lucas (23) and Brandon Short (53) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
39 / 66

New England Patriots' Corey Dillon (28) is upended by Carolina Panthers players Ken Lucas (23) and Brandon Short (53) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/2005 AP
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (47) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
40 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (47) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

RICK HAVNER/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme reacts after an incomplete pass against the New England Patriots during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
41 / 66

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme reacts after an incomplete pass against the New England Patriots during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

AMY SANCETTA/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers' Kris Mangum (86) is hit as he jumps past New England Patriots' Asante Samuel (22) during the second quarter, Sunday Sept. 18, 2005, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
42 / 66

Carolina Panthers' Kris Mangum (86) is hit as he jumps past New England Patriots' Asante Samuel (22) during the second quarter, Sunday Sept. 18, 2005, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass under pressure during the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. Delhomme was 11-26 for 154 yards and one interception. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
43 / 66

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass under pressure during the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. Delhomme was 11-26 for 154 yards and one interception. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) and Travelle Wharton (70) celebrates Davis' touchdown in the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. Davis had 77-yards rushing and three touchdowns.(AP Photo/Rick Havner)
44 / 66

Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) and Travelle Wharton (70) celebrates Davis' touchdown in the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. Davis had 77-yards rushing and three touchdowns.(AP Photo/Rick Havner)

RICK HAVNER/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) is knocked out-of-bounds by New England Patriots' Matt Light (72) after Peppers recovered a fumble during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-17 win in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
45 / 66

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) is knocked out-of-bounds by New England Patriots' Matt Light (72) after Peppers recovered a fumble during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-17 win in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday Sept. 18, 2005. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

RICK HAVNER/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers Steve Smith (89) celebrates his fourth quarter catch that set up a touchdown run by teammate DeShaun Foster during Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. New England Patriots defenders Eugene Wilson, left, and Tyrone Poole, center rear, walk away. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
46 / 66

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith (89) celebrates his fourth quarter catch that set up a touchdown run by teammate DeShaun Foster during Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. New England Patriots defenders Eugene Wilson, left, and Tyrone Poole, center rear, walk away. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MORRY GASH/2004 AP
New England Patriots Tyrone Poole, left, and Richard Seymour, right, attempt to stop Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis (48) during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
47 / 66

New England Patriots Tyrone Poole, left, and Richard Seymour, right, attempt to stop Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis (48) during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MORRY GASH/2004 AP
New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk (33) is stopped by Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter (34) during the second quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
48 / 66

New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk (33) is stopped by Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter (34) during the second quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DAVID J. PHILLIP/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster dives into the end zone for a touchdown past New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
49 / 66

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster dives into the end zone for a touchdown past New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MARK J. TERRILL/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, top, goes high to grab a 22-yard pass against New England Patriots cornerback Tyrone Poole, bottom, in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
50 / 66

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, top, goes high to grab a 22-yard pass against New England Patriots cornerback Tyrone Poole, bottom, in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MICHAEL CONROY/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers tackle Jordan Gross, right, lifts wide receiver Steve Smith after Smith scored the team's first touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. At left is the Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87). (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
51 / 66

Carolina Panthers tackle Jordan Gross, right, lifts wide receiver Steve Smith after Smith scored the team's first touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. At left is the Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87). (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ELISE AMENDOLA/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers Steve Smith, top, catches a pass over New England Patriots Tyrone Poole, rear, that set up a touchdown run by DeShaun Foster in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. Patriots teammate Eugene Wilson, left front, looks on. AP Photo/Morry Gash)
52 / 66

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith, top, catches a pass over New England Patriots Tyrone Poole, rear, that set up a touchdown run by DeShaun Foster in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. Patriots teammate Eugene Wilson, left front, looks on. AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MORRY GASH/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers coach John Fox, right, watches a collision between Panthers tight end Jermaine Wiggins and New England Patriots defensive back Eugene Wilson (26) in the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
53 / 66

Carolina Panthers coach John Fox, right, watches a collision between Panthers tight end Jermaine Wiggins and New England Patriots defensive back Eugene Wilson (26) in the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MICHAEL CONROY/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) looks on after losing Super Bowl XXXVIII to the New England Patriots 32-29 in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
54 / 66

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) looks on after losing Super Bowl XXXVIII to the New England Patriots 32-29 in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

AMY SANCETTA/2004 AP
Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad crosses into the end zone to score in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
55 / 66

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad crosses into the end zone to score in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MARK J. TERRILL/2004 AP
1D3_3531
56 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_2885
57 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3668
58 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII9074
59 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker
MKII9081
60 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker
MKII9564
61 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker
1D3_3547
62 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3290
63 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII9435
64 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker
1D3_3011
65 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3055
66 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Watch at Washington: New looks all around

There are some familiar faces in Washington, but a new name. The Panthers have plenty of their own.

news

5 Things To Watch: Young players on the rise

Kenny Robinson has gotten more work lately, and they want to see Deonte Brown play more as well.

news

5 Things to Watch: Taking a look at some kids

The Panthers will get a good look at cornerback CJ Henderson down the stretch, as he leads a battered secondary.

news

5 Things To Watch: Yetur Gross-Matos growing into role

The second-year defensive end is among the young players to keep an eye on down the stretch for the Panthers.

news

5 Things To Watch: Being careful with the ball

The Panthers know they need to limit turnovers to give themselves a chance against the Bills Sunday.

news

5 Things to Watch: Getting the offense in gear

The Panthers had a season-best run game in the first meeting with the Falcons, and will need to mix it up Sunday.

news

5 Things to Watch: Be ready for pressure

The Panthers will have be prepared for a blitzing defense when they get to Miami on Sunday.

news

5 Things to Watch: Donte Jackson's on a roll

The cornerback is making big plays, and learning to bounce back from the ones that aren't so good.

news

5 Things To Watch: Defense locked in

The Panthers know this week's news is about a new quarterback, but they're focused on how to stop the 8-1 Cardinals.

news

5 Things to Watch: Quarterback questions abound

The Panthers don't know at the moment who's starting, or who's backing up Sunday against the Patriots.

news

5 Things to Watch: Panthers want to raise the level on defense

Getting some guys back will help, but they're trying to fix little problems from recent weeks.

Advertising