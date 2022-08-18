Five Things to Watch at New England: Assessing for depth 

QUARTERBACKS AND PLAYING TIME

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold took the bulk of the reps in practice, which means it's a safe bet that Friday night's preseason matchup is a time to see a bulk of the plays coming from Corral and PJ Walker under the lights.

Walker tallied the most snaps of any Panthers quarterback in Washington last weekend, a stat that shouldn't be unexpected for preseason matchups. He came in for much of the second and third quarters at Washington, threw for 136 yards on 10-of-19 passing, and will likely have another opportunity to make the most of his reps in New England.

But there will also be eyes fixed on Corral, who completed his first attempt for 11 yards to Keith Kirkwood against the Commanders but missed on his next eight throws.

The rookie came in for the fourth quarter last time out and finished his day going 1-of-9 passing. Corral headed up the game-winning drive, extended in part by penalties, but there were also moments like having his helmet ripped off during a play.