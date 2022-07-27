Jaycee Horn going to active-PUP list

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Cornerback Jaycee Horn has been placed on the active-physically unable to perform list, and won't practice Wednesday when the Panthers open camp.

The move was precautionary, as he reported some soreness after Tuesday's conditioning test, and they want to be careful with the 2021 first-round pick. He missed 14 games last year with a broken foot, but that injury has healed well and he worked throughout the spring.

Players can be activated from the list at any time during the preseason.