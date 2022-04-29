Best prospects remaining after first night of 2022 draft

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers stayed put at six and drafted Ickey Ekwonu on Thursday night, filling a massive need on the offensive line and bringing home a local product who's been described as a "coach's dream."
However, since they didn't make any trades last night, the Panthers do not currently have a pick in Friday's second and third rounds.
General manager Scott Fitterer set a franchise record for draft-weekend trades last year, so anything can happen on Friday. Which means it's time to look at which prospects are still available
According to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, the top prospects on the board this morning are Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. A little further down his prospect list is Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral.
ESPN.com has a similar prospect list with Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth listed as the third-best remaining prospect behind Dean and Willis.
Check out some of Jeremiah's best prospects remaining below:
|Prospect Rank
|Name
|School
|17
|LB Nakobe Dean
|Georgia
|26
|QB Malik Willis
|Liberty
|28
|RB Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|31
|DE Boye Mafe
|Minnesota
|32
|CB Andrew Booth
|Clemson
|33
|RB Kenneth Walker III
|Michigan State
|34
|DE Arnold Ebiketie
|Penn State
|35
|CB Kyler Gordon
|Washington
|37
|DT Travis Jones
|Connecticut
|38
|LB Christian Harris
|Alabama
|40
|QB Matt Corral
|Mississippi
|41
|S Jalen Pitre
|Baylor
|43
|T Bernhard Raimann
|Central Michigan
|44
|DE Nik Bonitto
|Oklahoma
|45
|WR Skyy Moore
|Western Michigan
The Panthers will be busy when Saturday rolls around, with five total picks.
They have a fourth-rounder (137th overall), two fifth-rounders (144th and 149th), a sixth-rounder (199th), and a seventh (242nd).
View photos of Panthers coaches and personnel leaders inside the draft room on Thursday night of the 2022 NFL Draft.