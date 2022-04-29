Best prospects remaining after first night of 2022 draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:51 AM
Malik Willis
Rogelio V. Solis/AP

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers stayed put at six and drafted Ickey Ekwonu on Thursday night, filling a massive need on the offensive line and bringing home a local product who's been described as a "coach's dream."

However, since they didn't make any trades last night, the Panthers do not currently have a pick in Friday's second and third rounds.

General manager Scott Fitterer set a franchise record for draft-weekend trades last year, so anything can happen on Friday. Which means it's time to look at which prospects are still available

DRAFT CENTRAL | DRAFT PICKS | DRAFT HISTORY | HOW TO WATCH

Related Links

According to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, the top prospects on the board this morning are Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. A little further down his prospect list is Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral.

ESPN.com has a similar prospect list with Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth listed as the third-best remaining prospect behind Dean and Willis.

Check out some of Jeremiah's best prospects remaining below:

Table inside Article
Prospect RankNameSchool
17LB Nakobe DeanGeorgia
26QB Malik WillisLiberty
28RB Breece HallIowa State
31DE Boye MafeMinnesota
32CB Andrew BoothClemson
33RB Kenneth Walker IIIMichigan State
34DE Arnold EbiketiePenn State
35CB Kyler GordonWashington
37DT Travis JonesConnecticut
38LB Christian HarrisAlabama
40QB Matt CorralMississippi
41S Jalen PitreBaylor
43T Bernhard RaimannCentral Michigan
44DE Nik BonittoOklahoma
45WR Skyy MooreWestern Michigan

The Panthers will be busy when Saturday rolls around, with five total picks.

They have a fourth-rounder (137th overall), two fifth-rounders (144th and 149th), a sixth-rounder (199th), and a seventh (242nd).

Inside the Panthers draft room on night one of 2022

View photos of Panthers coaches and personnel leaders inside the draft room on Thursday night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CR5_1470
1 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1003
2 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1004
3 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1007
4 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1011
5 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1016
6 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1034
7 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1049
8 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1053
9 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1057
10 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1064
11 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1089
12 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1092
13 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1095
14 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1099
15 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1104
16 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1106
17 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1140
18 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1151
19 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1160
20 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1164
21 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1179
22 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1181
23 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1192
24 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1195
25 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1203
26 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1207
27 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1216
28 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1230
29 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1258
30 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1281
31 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1300
32 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1307
33 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1317
34 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1319
35 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1323
36 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1324
37 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1329
38 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1334
39 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1339
40 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1340
41 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1347
42 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1348
43 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1352
44 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1354
45 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1367
46 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1374
47 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1378
48 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1381
49 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1394
50 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1415-2
51 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1426-2
52 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1436-2
53 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1446-2
54 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1464-2
55 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1472
56 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1485
57 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1489
58 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1495
59 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1559
60 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Grading the Panthers first-round pick of Ickey Ekwonu

Read what the national media said about Carolina's first round on Thursday.

news

2022 Draft Day 1 transcripts

Read what Ickey Ekwonu, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer said to the media on Thursday night.

news

Ickey Ekwonu is a coach's "dream come true"

Those who have coached the new Panthers tackle, and those who will, marvel at his tenacity and talent.

news

Social media reacts to Ickey Ekwonu selection

See what the media and fans posted about the Ekwonu pick.

news

Get to know Ickey Ekwonu

The Charlotte native has a big personality on and off the field.

news

Panthers select N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu in first round of draft

The Charlotte native was a first team All-American in 2021 at N.C. State.

news

2022 NFL Draft: It's nearly time

The Panthers enter the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with two big questions, and the possibility of one big answer.

news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2022

Carolina currently has six picks in 2022, beginning with the sixth overall pick.

news

Draft Debate: Why trading back makes sense for the Panthers

While they'd consider staying put and taking an elite prospect, a shortage of picks could force them to consider moving around the draft board.

news

Panthers entering draft with options "open"

GM Scott Fitterer did not break news, talking about the needs at quarterback and tackle entering the weekend.

news

Panthers will launch App Drops throughout 2022 Draft

Download the Panthers app and turn on push notifications for a chance to win.

Advertising