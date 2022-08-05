Tommy Tremble makes memories on the other side of autographs

"I remember distinctly, like it's a picture in my mind, where I was getting my iPod signed by Russell Wilson, and Marshawn Lynch signing my dad's shoe," Tommy said. "(We looked) just for anything he could sign."

At this year's camp, it's likely you'll see Tommy as one of the first Panthers to walk up to the line of enthusiastic Carolina fans, cheering for their favorite players in the heat of a Spartanburg afternoon with arms outstretched for signatures – and one of the last to leave.

"I never find that it's too much to do that," Tommy said. "It takes literally 10 minutes of my day to get through like 100 people. I love doing that stuff. It's my favorite part, honestly, about this practice, so reaching every kid, everyone that comes out and supports us, it's awesome."