Best prospects remaining heading into final day of draft

CHARLOTTE - Carolina addressed two big needs of the draft on Thursday and Friday, drafting tackle Ickey Ekwonu and quarterback Matt Corral.
Now, they head into Saturday with four picks (after trading their fourth rounder as part of the Corral-New England exchange). With two picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth and seventh, Carolina will look to address other areas of the field.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah lists his top remaining prospects, with three inside the original top 75. Those three are quarterback Sam Howell, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and running back Isaiah Spiller.
The Panthers have yet to draft on the defensive side of the ball so far and could be looking for depth pieces in a number of areas.
Here are the top 20 prospects still on Jeremiah's board to give a sense of who to watch for.
|Prospect Rank
|Name
|School
|48
|QB Sam Howell
|North Carolina
|65
|DT Perrion Winfrey
|Oklahoma
|72
|RB Isaiah Spiller
|Texas A&M
|78
|CB Zyon McCollum
|Sam Houston State
|79
|CB Tariq Woolen
|UTSA
|81
|CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
|Alabama
|83
|RB Zamir White
|Georgia
|84
|TE Daniel Bellinger
|San Diego State
|90
|CB Coby Bryant
|Cincinnati
|93
|LB D'Marco Jackson
|Appalachian State
|98
|T Daniel Faalele
|Minnesota
|99
|CB Damarri Mathis
|Pitt
|100
|RB Dameon Pierce
|Florida
|101
|RB Tyler Allgeier
|BYU
|102
|WR Khalil Shakir
|Boise State
|106
|TE Charlie Kolar
|Iowa State
|108
|CB Joshua Williams
|Fayetteville State
|109
|LB Malcolm Rodriguez
|Oklahoma State
|110
|LB Darrian Beavers
|Cincinnati
Carolina currently has two fifth-rounders (144th and 149th), a sixth-rounder (199th), and a seventh (242nd) remaining on Saturday.
View photos of Panthers coaches and personnel leaders inside the draft room on Thursday night of the 2022 NFL Draft.