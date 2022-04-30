Best prospects remaining heading into final day of draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Scott Fitterer
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE - Carolina addressed two big needs of the draft on Thursday and Friday, drafting tackle Ickey Ekwonu and quarterback Matt Corral.

Now, they head into Saturday with four picks (after trading their fourth rounder as part of the Corral-New England exchange). With two picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth and seventh, Carolina will look to address other areas of the field.

DRAFT CENTRAL | DRAFT PICKS | DRAFT HISTORY | HOW TO WATCH

Related Links

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah lists his top remaining prospects, with three inside the original top 75. Those three are quarterback Sam Howell, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and running back Isaiah Spiller.

The Panthers have yet to draft on the defensive side of the ball so far and could be looking for depth pieces in a number of areas.

Here are the top 20 prospects still on Jeremiah's board to give a sense of who to watch for.

Table inside Article
Prospect RankNameSchool
48QB Sam HowellNorth Carolina
65DT Perrion WinfreyOklahoma
72RB Isaiah SpillerTexas A&M
78CB Zyon McCollumSam Houston State
79CB Tariq WoolenUTSA
81CB Jalyn Armour-DavisAlabama
83RB Zamir WhiteGeorgia
84TE Daniel BellingerSan Diego State
90CB Coby BryantCincinnati
93LB D'Marco JacksonAppalachian State
98T Daniel FaaleleMinnesota
99CB Damarri MathisPitt
100RB Dameon PierceFlorida
101RB Tyler AllgeierBYU
102WR Khalil ShakirBoise State
106TE Charlie KolarIowa State
108CB Joshua WilliamsFayetteville State
109LB Malcolm RodriguezOklahoma State
110LB Darrian BeaversCincinnati

Carolina currently has two fifth-rounders (144th and 149th), a sixth-rounder (199th), and a seventh (242nd) remaining on Saturday.

Inside the Panthers draft room on night one of 2022

View photos of Panthers coaches and personnel leaders inside the draft room on Thursday night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CR5_1470
1 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1003
2 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1004
3 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1007
4 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1011
5 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1016
6 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1034
7 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1049
8 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1053
9 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1057
10 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1064
11 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1089
12 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1092
13 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1095
14 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1099
15 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1104
16 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1106
17 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1140
18 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1151
19 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1160
20 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1164
21 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1179
22 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1181
23 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1192
24 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1195
25 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1203
26 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1207
27 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1216
28 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1230
29 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1258
30 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1281
31 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1300
32 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1307
33 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Scott Fitterer
34 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1319
35 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1323
36 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1324
37 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1329
38 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1334
39 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1339
40 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1340
41 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1347
42 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1348
43 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1352
44 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1354
45 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1367
46 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1374
47 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1378
48 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1381
49 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1394
50 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1415-2
51 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1426-2
52 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1436-2
53 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1446-2
54 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1464-2
55 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1472
56 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1485
57 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1489
58 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1495
59 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_1559
60 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers select offensive lineman Cade Mays in sixth round

Mays earned All-SEC honors in 2021 after giving up just one sack.

news

Panthers select defensive end Amaré Barno in sixth round

Barno ran the fastest 40 by a defensive lineman since 2003.

news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2022

Carolina trade its fourth-round pick and next year's third to take quarterback Matt Corral 94th overall.

news

Panthers select linebacker Brandon Smith in fourth round of NFL Draft

Smith was an All-Big Ten honoree out of Penn State with size and speed.

news

Grading the Panthers third-round pick of Matt Corral

See what media outlets had to say about Carolina's Friday draft action.

news

2022 Draft Day 2 transcripts

Read what Matt Corral, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer had to say after Friday's action.

news

Matt Corral felt an immediate "comfort" with Panthers

The Ole Miss quarterback was drafted in the third round, and thinks he fits well with what's here.

news

Social media reacts to Matt Corral selection

See what media and fans posted about the Corral pick on social media.

news

Panthers draft quarterback Matt Corral 94th overall in third round

Trade up with the Patriots to get a passer late on the second day.

news

Best prospects remaining after first night of 2022 draft

Quarterback Malik Willis is one of the top prospects remaining heading into round two.

news

Grading the Panthers first-round pick of Ickey Ekwonu

Read what the national media said about Carolina's first round on Thursday.

Advertising