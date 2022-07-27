Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield makes his debut

— With Thompson and Horn on the sidelines, linebacker Cory Littleton and cornerback CJ Henderson worked with the first defense in 7-on-7 drills.

Littleton's an established pro, so he's quality depth for the veteran linebacker and team captain.

— The quarterbacks aren't the only ones competing for jobs, and they're looking at a lot of different combinations of linemen.

During a run drill during the non-contact practice, Brady Christensen took the first snaps at left tackle, next to left guard Michael Jordan. Moments later, Ikem Ekwonu was at left tackle, and Christensen was at left guard.

That's going to continue as they sort through a new group. Pat Elflein was the first center, but Bradley Bozeman worked in at center alongside the Ekwonu-Christensen duo. Dennis Daley was all over the line, taking reps at right guard, right tackle, and left tackle.

— Yes, it was hot. It's Spartanburg; that's how it is here.

A few players were in and out of the tent during practice, with wide receiver Shi Smith and cornerback Chris Westry missing some reps.

— First man on the field? Rookie quarterback Matt Corral. He's probably going to get time to develop but he knows what he needs to do to give himself a chance.

— While the retirement of Rashaan Melvin leaves them young in the secondary, Rhule said he appreciated the class Melvin showed, calling him before camp to talk about his decision. The veteran cornerback played 10 games last year, and was the elder in the room.