Camp Observations: DJ Moore a constant for offense

Jul 28, 2022 at 02:13 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
observations_trane_day2

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The quarterbacks may change from day to day.

But if there's a constant for the Panthers on offense, it's that wide receiver DJ Moore is going to make plays. That's good for a team that is still trying to decide which quarterback to play.

The veteran wideout had a great morning, with a number of highlight reel catches during the second practice of camp.

There was an early touchdown at full extension, which he punctuated with some minor gymnastics, another which he celebrated by dunking the ball over the goalpost, and a deep ball down the sidelines which he had to climb the ladder to grab.

So while it's generally hard to really stand out in unpadded, non-contact practices, Moore was noticeable for reasons beyond his bright yellow shoes.

Related Links

That was good news for Baker Mayfield, who took his work with the ones on Thursday, and connected a couple of times with Moore in red zone work. But while it's easy to get caught up in the quarterback competition and focus on that, it's also important to remember that no matter which one ends up playing, he has one of the most reliable targets in the league.

Despite never having what you'd call a settled quarterback situation, Moore has topped 1,100 receiving yards each of the last three seasons, one of just two players in the league to do so (Bills star Stefon Diggs is the other).

And because they can count on that, they were eager to extend him this offseason, giving him a new deal that keeps him here through 2025. (And at a time when the receiver market is both volatile and expensive, having that kind of constant is good for a team that's still trying to settle the quarterback position).

— Speaking of quarterback reps, the Panthers split the work with Mayfield and Sam Darnold the first two days of camp, with Darnold practicing with the starters on the first day, and the second offense Thursday.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said they're still working through the plan for their division of labor there, and will likely begin to mix and match them, giving each quarterback chances with the ones to keep things as equitable as possible.

— The Panthers took a swing at veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap, but he went another direction Thursday.

Dunlap agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The 33-year-old had 8.5 sacks last year with the Seahawks, and has 96.0 career sacks.

The Panthers continued to negotiate with him this week, after he visited the team in June. Ultimately, he chose to go with a Super Bowl contender as opposed to coming home (he's a native of North Charleston, S.C.).

Defensive end Brian Burns said he trusted the guys he had on the roster already, specifically Yetur Gross-Matos — "I think Yetur's the guy," he said. But the team's likely to continue to look at other veteran options, and could explore moves later in the offseason.

Veterans often become more available closer to final cuts, as teams start weighing contract numbers against younger and cheaper alternatives. That's one route they could take, but there are a few line options out there.

They're also likely to look for some cornerback depth, with Jaycee Horn on the PUP list and Rashaan Melvin retired. With seven corners remaining on the roster, there are extra reps for those guys, and you don't want to wear out their legs in July. They'll likely look at some options in the next few days to address the shortage.

— Rookie tackle Ikem Ekwonu has a game that's built on aggressiveness, so unpadded practices are hard for him. But Burns also said he was impressed by the work he's done against the rookie in limited work.

"Strong hands, powerful grip, he's got a couple of things he can work out but we'll get all that fixed in training camp. We'll handle that," Burns said. "But as far as his effort and his dog, that's nothing you can teach anyway, but he's got it for sure."

Ekwonu also got his first chance to sing in a team meeting, and the musical theater veteran felt pretty good about his rendition of "So Hard To Say Goodbye" by Boyz II Men.

"I got some applause, so I felt like I killed it," Ekwonu said.

— As Burns develops into a leader around here, one of the things he's been conscious of has been becoming more of a morning person.

He said he's been setting his alarm for 6 a.m. to begin his daily routine, which is a challenge since he routinely stays up until 3 a.m. during the offseason.

"That's not out; that's just up," he said with a laugh.

For a guy who usually gets up around the crack of noon, that's a significant bit of self-discipline.

— There's no more DBO sign at practice, but when players make the kind of errors that caused them to run last year, they simply come out of the drill. A number of linemen, including likely starting right guard Austin Corbett, were flagged for false starts.

That's something they're going to have to adjust to, as Rhule said they want to "use cadence as a weapon" on offense this year.

— While there were no interceptions in practice Thursday, several defensive players had chances.

Donte Jackson had his hands on a couple, along with safety Juston Burris and linebacker Julian Stanford. There's a reason some of these athletes end up on defense instead of offense.

But the emphasis on creating turnovers is going to be a thing they talk a lot about all camp.

— Mayfield admitted he was "pretty stupid" for wearing long pants and long sleeves to his first practice in Spartanburg, but he fixed part of that Thursday, opting for shorts instead. Other than throwing to Moore as often as he did, it was his best decision.

PHOTOS: Training Camp practice on Thursday, July 28

Check out action photos from the Panthers second day of training camp at Wofford.

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
1 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
2 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods CB - 24 - CJ Henderson S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
3 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 31 - Juston Burris
4 / 88

S - 31 - Juston Burris

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
5 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield QB - 9 - Matt Corral
6 / 88

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
7 / 88

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown T - 70 - Brady Christensen
8 / 88

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy LB - 47 - Kamal Martin
9 / 88

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

LB - 47 - Kamal Martin

T - 75 - Cameron Erving TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
10 / 88

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan LB - 40 - Brandon Smith CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
11 / 88

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

TE - 43 - Jared Scott
12 / 88

TE - 43 - Jared Scott

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
13 / 88

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

S - 31 - Juston Burris
14 / 88

S - 31 - Juston Burris

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
15 / 88

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
16 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
17 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

S - 34 - Sean Chandler
18 / 88

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
19 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

AE7I0219
20 / 88
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
21 / 88

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10846
22 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
23 / 88

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
24 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders
25 / 88

WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders

S - 25 - Xavier Woods CB - 26 - Donte Jackson QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
26 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
27 / 88

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 27 - Kenny Robinson CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III WR - 15 - Andrew Parchment
28 / 88

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

WR - 15 - Andrew Parchment

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 50 - Julian Stanford
29 / 88

LB - 50 - Julian Stanford

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
30 / 88

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - CJ Henderson S - 25 - Xavier Woods S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
31 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
32 / 88

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 9 - Matt Corral
33 / 88

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
34 / 88

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
35 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2- DJ Moore
36 / 88

WR - 2- DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
37 / 88

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 47 - Kamal Martin
38 / 88

LB - 47 - Kamal Martin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
39 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
40 / 88

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
41 / 88

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
42 / 88

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr. FB - 45 - Giovanni Ricci DE - 48 - Arron Mosby TE - 80 - Ian Thomas TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
43 / 88

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

FB - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

DE - 48 - Arron Mosby

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes CB - 39 - Chris Westry S - 34 - Sean Chandler
44 / 88

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

CB - 39 - Chris Westry

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - CJ Henderson S - 25 - Xavier Woods
45 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
46 / 88

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
47 / 88

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders
48 / 88

WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders

G - 73 - Michael Jordan
49 / 88

G - 73 - Michael Jordan

AE7I0738
50 / 88
FB - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
51 / 88

FB - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
52 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

AE7I0783
53 / 88
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
54 / 88

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

AE7I0727
55 / 88
AE7I0723
56 / 88
AE7I0687
57 / 88
AE7I0672
58 / 88
AE7I0657
59 / 88
AE7I0613
60 / 88
LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley
61 / 88

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley

CB - 39 - Chris Westry
62 / 88

CB - 39 - Chris Westry

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
63 / 88

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
64 / 88

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

AE7I0458
65 / 88
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
66 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

CB - 36 - Madre Harper
67 / 88

CB - 36 - Madre Harper

S - 34 - Sean Chandler
68 / 88

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
69 / 88

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
70 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

AE7I0355
71 / 88
LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson
72 / 88

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
73 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson
74 / 88

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
75 / 88

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
76 / 88

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan
77 / 88

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
78 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

G - 63 - Austin Corbett
79 / 88

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
80 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
81 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
82 / 88

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
83 / 88

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (10)
84 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 96 - Austin Larkin
85 / 88

DE - 96 - Austin Larkin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
86 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra
87 / 88

WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
88 / 88

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
cmc-signs

Training Camp Newsletter

Sign up for the training camp newsletter and enter for a chance to win a signed mini-helmet from either Christian McCaffrey or Jaycee Horn.

Related Content

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield makes his debut

The new quarterback worked with the second team Wednesday, and had a mixed bag of passes and fashion choices.

Advertising