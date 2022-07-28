Camp Observations: DJ Moore a constant for offense

— Speaking of quarterback reps, the Panthers split the work with Mayfield and Sam Darnold the first two days of camp, with Darnold practicing with the starters on the first day, and the second offense Thursday.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said they're still working through the plan for their division of labor there, and will likely begin to mix and match them, giving each quarterback chances with the ones to keep things as equitable as possible.

— The Panthers took a swing at veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap, but he went another direction Thursday.

Dunlap agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The 33-year-old had 8.5 sacks last year with the Seahawks, and has 96.0 career sacks.

The Panthers continued to negotiate with him this week, after he visited the team in June. Ultimately, he chose to go with a Super Bowl contender as opposed to coming home (he's a native of North Charleston, S.C.).

Defensive end Brian Burns said he trusted the guys he had on the roster already, specifically Yetur Gross-Matos — "I think Yetur's the guy," he said. But the team's likely to continue to look at other veteran options, and could explore moves later in the offseason.

Veterans often become more available closer to final cuts, as teams start weighing contract numbers against younger and cheaper alternatives. That's one route they could take, but there are a few line options out there.