Five things to watch at Atlanta: Division lead on the line

But this week, they'll be without Hubbard as he recovers from an ankle injury and is ruled out for the Atlanta game.

Interim coach Steve Wilks said he would stick by the committee approach with the running backs, which means the Panthers will likely deploy rookie Raheem Blackshear more this week. Blackshear tallied his first two career rushes in the NFL last week, which didn't accumulate any positive yardage, but he has flashed quickness as a kickoff returner. Wilks said practice-squader Spencer Brown had also gotten carries in practice this week, so he could be elevated for the Atlanta game.