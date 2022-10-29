Presented by

Five things to watch at Atlanta: Division lead on the line

Oct 29, 2022 at 08:57 AM
CHARLOTTE – One week ago, the Panthers had traded their best player to San Francisco and went into a meeting with Tampa Bay and Tom Brady carrying a 1-5 record.

Circumstances feel different now.

After a Week 7 win, Carolina heads to Atlanta (3-4) for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a chance at the NFC South lead.

Here are five things to watch in Week 8:

WALKER GOES AGAINST INJURED FALCONS SECONDARY

PJ Walker impressed his teammates and coaches on his way to earning the starting job at quarterback, even with a healthy Baker Mayfield backing him up.

Walker pushed the ball downfield in last week's win over Tampa Bay, connecting with wide receiver DJ Moore seven times for 69 yards and one touchdown in the offense's most efficient outing of the year. Walker has also led the Panthers to a 3-1 record as a starter.

Walker won't have to worry about Atlanta's talented cornerback AJ Terrell, who was ruled out for the Carolina game after sustaining a hamstring injury last week against the Bengals.

The Falcons could be short-handed across the secondary, as they'll also be without free safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and assigned a questionable status to defensive back Dee Alford (hamstring).

But Atlanta does have strength up front in pass rusher Grady Jarrett, who leads the team with 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits.

RUN GAME WITHOUT HUBBARD

Last week, the Panthers established a steady and balanced run game for the first time this season behind a one-two punch of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard.

But this week, they'll be without Hubbard as he recovers from an ankle injury and is ruled out for the Atlanta game.

Interim coach Steve Wilks said he would stick by the committee approach with the running backs, which means the Panthers will likely deploy rookie Raheem Blackshear more this week. Blackshear tallied his first two career rushes in the NFL last week, which didn't accumulate any positive yardage, but he has flashed quickness as a kickoff returner. Wilks said practice-squader Spencer Brown had also gotten carries in practice this week, so he could be elevated for the Atlanta game.

The Falcons boast the league's fifth-best rushing defense, so the Panthers will be challenged to build upon last week's season-best performance.

DEFENSE PREPS FOR ATLANTA'S STRONG RUN GAME

The Falcons have the NFL's 27th-ranked total offense and 31st passing offense, but they're more efficient on the ground.

Atlanta is a run-heavy team without its star, as Cordarelle Patterson has been out since Week 5 with a knee injury. Still, the Falcons head into the Carolina matchup averaging 156.9 rush yards per game, good for the fourth-best in the league.

In Patterson's absence, Rookie Tyler Allgeier has picked up the bulk of the load. Allgeier averages 47.5 yards per game and put up his first touchdown last week.

Carolina's 21st-ranked rushing offense has improved throughout the year and held the Bucs' struggling run game to 46 yards last week. With the return of defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion) and Derrick Brown up front, the Panthers will have a tall task to handle.

WAITING FOR HORN'S RETURN

The Panthers are hoping for starting cornerback Jaycee Horn's return from a rib injury this week. Horn had been limited at practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday. He has missed the last two weeks.

Wilks said Friday he was confident Horn would play against the Falcons.

Horn's absence has left several snaps for those behind him, like Keith Taylor Jr. and Tae Hayes, who have stepped up in the past two weeks and remain ready should Horn be unable to go.

Cornerback Donte Jackson, who was limited with an ankle injury for Wednesday's practice, will play Sunday, and safety Juston Burris, stepping in for Jeremy Chinn while he remains on injured reserve with a hamstring, landed on Friday's injury report with a hip injury. He's questionable for the Falcons game.

MOVING UP IN THE NFC SOUTH

With the Buccaneers' loss to Baltimore on Thursday Night Football, the winner of Sunday's game between Carolina and Atlanta will clinch the top spot in the division.

The Panthers' two wins of their 2-5 record are against divisional opponents, winning over New Orleans and Tampa Bay and losing every other matchup this season.

A win over the Falcons would extend Carolina's undefeated streak in the division and start momentum before facing last year's Super Bowl runners-up in Cincinnati next week.

Clinching the lead in the division wouldn't hurt either, especially just three weeks into Wilks' tenure.

Panthers vs. Falcons Through The Years

Carolina is 20-34 all-time against Atlanta dating all the way back to 1995.

1D3_9782
1 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII7090
2 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
3 / 69

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
4 / 69

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

20180916_CARatATL-1112
5 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-2431
6 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-805
7 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-850
8 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-946
9 / 69
26-FosterDSC_7444
10 / 69
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
11 / 69

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

Chuck Burton
37_DSC8087
12 / 69
47-DavisDSC_6986
13 / 69
53-Short sacks VickDSC_7263
14 / 69
868B6872
15 / 69
89-SmithDSC_7218
16 / 69
90_DSC8023
17 / 69
_C5X3885
18 / 69
_C5X4135
19 / 69
_F5Q1931
20 / 69
_W7I2224
21 / 69
_W7I2306
22 / 69
_W7I2386
23 / 69
MKII7098
24 / 69
Brandon Todd
_W7I2482
25 / 69
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
27 / 69

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

* FILE * Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)
29 / 69

FILE Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
30 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
31 / 69

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 69

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 69

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 69

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 69

Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6770
37 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
38 / 69

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 69

Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 69

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
41 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
42 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
43 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
44 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsATL765
45 / 69
Carolina Panthers 2015
CW1D4742
46 / 69
MKII6563
47 / 69
Brandon Todd
D15O0432
48 / 69
Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
49 / 69

Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
D15O0655
50 / 69
MKII7255
51 / 69
Brandon Todd
D15O9339 2
52 / 69
D15O9582 2
53 / 69
D15O9736 2
54 / 69
FosterDSC_8842
55 / 69
MKII6970
56 / 69
Brandon Todd
DX3_1954
57 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
58 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
MKII7410
59 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
60 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6396
61 / 69
Brandon Todd
DX3_3223
62 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
63 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
64 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Rucker&Weatherspoon Sack VickDSC_7144
65 / 69
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
66 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
SmithDSC_8667
67 / 69
1D3_9895 2
68 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
69 / 69

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin
