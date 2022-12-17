Five things to watch vs. Pittsburgh: Looking to extend the win streak

The Panthers are notably healthy for mid-December, but they have a few questions around the wide receiver position – and a key uncertainty around their top target.

DJ Moore landed on the report after suffering an ankle injury against Seattle. He underwent an MRI early in the week and participated in full at Wednesday and Thursday practice. Still, he was ruled questionable for Sunday's game after he was limited on Friday.

"It's not so much of a setback; it's really just trying to see whether or not he's going to be able to sustain and be efficient in what we're asking him to do," Wilks said. "We'll see exactly how he is."

Moore didn't log a catch in Seattle, leaving room for other wideouts to get some receptions. Terrace Marshall Jr. added 18 yards on a high-effort grab between his legs and is the healthiest consistent pass catcher heading into the Steelers game. Shi Smith is also healthy one week after scoring his first career touchdown against the Seahawks.