Five things to watch vs. Atlanta: Rematch on Thursday night

The Panthers didn't have much time to recover from an assortment of injuries, particularly on defense, but the last injury report offered some good news for key contributors.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown missed the second half against Cincinnati with an illness, but he is expected to be good to go for the Falcons game. Defensive end Brian Burns will also play against Atlanta after dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the Bengals game.

Cornerback Donte Jackson is listed as questionable with the ankle injury that has been nagging him for the last several weeks. He was active for the Cincinnati game but didn't play, and Keith Taylor Jr. took more snaps.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (neck) and right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) are also questionable this week. Rookie Marquan McCall would likely see more snaps if Ioannidis cannot go, and Cameron Erving would likely fill in at Moton's spot along the offensive line.

Safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness) will not play for the second week. In Burris' absence, defensive back Myles Hartsfield will retain his prominent role in the Panthers' secondary.

Wilks said he did not expect safety Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) to play since being designated to return to practice from injured reserve this week. On a short week, the Panthers did not practice in pads, so Chinn has not seen the field at full speed since leaving the Week 4 game against the Cardinals with the injury.