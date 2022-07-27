Brian Burns working to lead defense "from good to great"

Burns impressed Rhule with the way he showed up to OTAs this year, having added muscle and strength before workouts. Rhule said he saw Burns' commitment add an edge to his game as the defensive end looks to eclipse the 9.0 sack mark he has tallied in two consecutive seasons.

"His commitment – I talked about all spring – to me, that comes first," Rhule said. "His commitment to being great, I've seen it, and I'm excited about it."

As for Burns, he's excited to go into year three under Snow, as he feels that it's the perfect time to have all the final pieces put together.

Even after the first day of training camp, Burns said he feels like it's "moving more smoothly" for the defense this season.

"Being in the system for three years now, there shouldn't be any more communication errors," he said. "Anything about beating ourselves should be out of the window. That will take us from good to great.

"Once you get to that great level, the only thing that can beat you is a great play from the offense. There won't be any self-inflicted problems."

Burns' excitement to be back to training camp is palpable, and he's looking for big plays to build off each other throughout the Panthers' stay in Spartanburg – whether it be creating turnovers, getting big stops, or coming up with more sacks.