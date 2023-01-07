Five things to watch at New Orleans: Ending on a positive note

The Panthers' injury report wasn't a particularly long one this week, but some important pieces on defense and offense were added late and will be questionable for the Saints game.

Defensive end Brian Burns (ankle) didn't participate in Friday's practice after he landed on Thursday's injury report, and running back D'Onta Foreman (knee) was limited Friday. Interim coach Steve Wilks said both Burns and Foreman's statuses will be "game-time decisions."

"When you ask those guys, in regards to wanting to play, they would tell you that they want to play," Wilks said. "And we're going to make sure that if they're healthy, they can and they will. And if they're not, we want to make sure that we're smart enough not to put them in harm's way. So we'll wait and see exactly what happens on game day."

Burns characterized his ankle injury as "one of those nicks and bruises" he has dealt with throughout the season, tweaked during the week before New Orleans. He gave

"(I'm) hopeful," Burns said when asked if he'll be available Sunday. "But right now, I'm just in the training room trying to get it right, do everything I can for Sunday."

If Burns isn't healthy in time, Wilks said to expect more opportunities for late-game force Marquis Haynes Sr. and rookie Amaré Barno in his place. Haynes returned a fumble for a 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the last Saints' game.