Five Things to Watch vs. Buffalo: A look at the starters

Second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn has seen his number of practice snaps continue to rise after he reported to training camp with soreness in the foot he had repaired after his season-ending injury early last year – and he's proceeded to show why he was drafted in the first round of last year's draft.

Horn picked off Mayfield in Monday's practice before it was called back due to a penalty, and he's been a lock for at least one interception in each week of practice that he's consistently participated in since he's built up more playing time.

He didn't play in either of the Panthers' first two preseason games, but with Rhule announcing he'll go with starters for at least a quarter of the Bills' matchup, Friday may be the Panthers' first opportunity to see him back on the field before Week 1.

Even if Horn doesn't take the field, Carolina has plenty to assess from that group before the 53-man roster is solidified.

Rhule has been impressed with Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, who also makes an impact on the special teams unit and wrapped up New England's Myles Bryant on a punt return in last week's preseason matchup.