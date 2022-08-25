Five Things to Watch vs. Buffalo: A look at the starters

Presented by

CHARLOTTE – Between training camp in Spartanburg and back-to-back preseason games at Washington and New England, the Panthers spent nearly a month on the road. This week, they get a chance to close out the preseason in familiar territory.

Carolina will face Buffalo in its preseason finale at Bank of America Stadium on Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Head coach Matt Rhule said to expect to see the Panthers' starters for at least a full quarter against the Bills. And with the cutdown to 53 looming next Tuesday, the last preseason game offers one more chance to flash before the roster is trimmed ahead of the regular season.

Here's a look at five things we'll be watching when Buffalo visits the Panthers.

Baker Mayfield
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

BAKER MAYFIELD TAKES THE REINS

Carolina concluded its quarterback competition this week, and Baker Mayfield will take the field as the Panthers' definite first-team quarterback for the first time since the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft was traded from the Browns just weeks before training camp.

He'll have an opportunity to show how quickly he picked up on offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo's offense when he gets at least a full quarter of live game action, and all eyes will be locked on the chemistry Mayfield is building with his receivers and starting center Pat Elflein.

Since he was named QB1 over last year's starter Sam Darnold, Mayfield has connected on multiple passes in practice with DJ Moore, one of his most consistent targets in Carolina. He also has former Browns teammate Rashard Higgins and early chemistry with Shi Smith.

Mayfield is still building a rapport with Elflein, and he took ownership of a couple of fumbled snaps early in practice on Monday.

Overall, Mayfield's early command of the Panthers' offense has drawn praise from coaches and teammates alike. But the game against Buffalo will be his last chance to take snaps against another team before he faces the group he used to lead, as Cleveland comes to town in Week 1.

IKEM EKWONU'S DEVELOPMENT

Ikem Ekwonu earned his spot as the Panthers' starting left tackle ahead of last week's preseason game at New England, where the rookie saw good moments and some teachable ones too.

Carolina selected the NC State product with its first-round pick this year for a reason, and Ekwonu will have more time to make up for a couple of sacks he'd like to get back from New England.

He's still building chemistry on the left side of the line beside Brady Christensen, who took reps at left tackle before sliding over to guard in the Panthers' starting lineup. Ekwonu said he's learning from Christensen, who has a year of league experience, and the two will look to solidify that side against Buffalo.

Ekwonu will also get to roll out for at least a quarter with the rest of the starting line against the Bills. It'll be different from the Patriots' game, as Elflein, right guard Austin Corbett, and right tackle Taylor Moton were all inactive while Carolina elected to rest most of its starters at New England.

SHI SMITH'S LARGER ROLE

Smith's performance throughout camp has caught the attention of coaches and teammates, and Rhule said Tuesday that the second-year wideout could be competing for a starting role in this year’s offense.

The South Carolina product has been showing up from the slot and in kick returns. Rhule said Smith has been getting more opportunities on punt returns too, and live-game action is one of the best times for coaches to evaluate Smith's development in that phase.

He returned one punt for 15 yards against New England and another for 7 yards at Washington, and he set up a game-winning drive with a 41-yard kick return against the Commanders.

For Smith, who also has been showing early chemistry with Mayfield, the Bills' game is another chance to prove his worth across multiple situations.

Rashard Higgins
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH

Opportunities could be easier to come by for many of the Panthers' receivers against Buffalo, while a host of wideouts continued to nurse injuries throughout the week before the last preseason game.

Robbie Anderson, Andre Roberts, and Brandon Zylstra were all out tending to various injuries in the first two practices last week. Terrace Marshall Jr. has yet to play in a preseason game and is making a slow return from a hamstring injury suffered in camp.

C.J. Saunders was added to the mix again this week after returning from a quad strain sustained in Spartanburg that could've sidelined him through the preseason. He practiced with a limited number of reps Monday and Tuesday.

Keith Kirkwood played the most snaps of any receiver against New England, and Higgins had the second-most in the last preseason game. Undrafted free agents Derek Wright, Ra'Shaun Henry, and Charleston Rambo will also look to make the most of opportunities before the roster is trimmed next week.

A LOOK AT THE CORNERS

Second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn has seen his number of practice snaps continue to rise after he reported to training camp with soreness in the foot he had repaired after his season-ending injury early last year – and he's proceeded to show why he was drafted in the first round of last year's draft.

Horn picked off Mayfield in Monday's practice before it was called back due to a penalty, and he's been a lock for at least one interception in each week of practice that he's consistently participated in since he's built up more playing time.

He didn't play in either of the Panthers' first two preseason games, but with Rhule announcing he'll go with starters for at least a quarter of the Bills' matchup, Friday may be the Panthers' first opportunity to see him back on the field before Week 1.

Even if Horn doesn't take the field, Carolina has plenty to assess from that group before the 53-man roster is solidified.

Rhule has been impressed with Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, who also makes an impact on the special teams unit and wrapped up New England's Myles Bryant on a punt return in last week's preseason matchup.

Former USFL champion Tae Hayes also impressed against the Patriots, bringing an interception back for a touchdown, and he has plenty of support from his teammates. Rookie Kalon Barnes will also be looking to make a splash after he was drafted in the seventh round this year.

Panthers vs. Bills through the years

Carolina is 2-6 all-time against Buffalo dating back to 1995.

E_DX3_0834
1 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
2 / 42

Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) eludes a tackle by Buffalo Bills' Troy Vincent (23) during the first half of the the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
3 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) eludes a tackle by Buffalo Bills' Troy Vincent (23) during the first half of the the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Buffalo Bills' Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Chris Draft (52) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
4 / 42

Buffalo Bills' Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Chris Draft (52) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) celebrates his interception with teammate Ricky Manning Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The interception sealed the Panthers' 13-9 win over the Bills. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
5 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) celebrates his interception with teammate Ricky Manning Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The interception sealed the Panthers' 13-9 win over the Bills. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Michael Gaines (84) celebrates his touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)
6 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Michael Gaines (84) celebrates his touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)

DON HEUPEL/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) runs under pressure from Buffalo Bills' Eric King (29) and Jabari Greer (33) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005.The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)
7 / 42

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) runs under pressure from Buffalo Bills' Eric King (29) and Jabari Greer (33) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005.The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)

DON HEUPEL/2005 AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback J. P. Losman is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) during the first half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
8 / 42

Buffalo Bills quarterback J. P. Losman is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) during the first half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY
during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
9 / 42

during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Ricky Manning Jr. (24) and Chris Draft (52) in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. A year after producing 36 offensive touchdowns, the Bills have managed a mere 14 this season. Buffalo's offense ranks 30th overall. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
10 / 42

Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Ricky Manning Jr. (24) and Chris Draft (52) in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. A year after producing 36 offensive touchdowns, the Bills have managed a mere 14 this season. Buffalo's offense ranks 30th overall. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Cam Newton during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
11 / 42

Cam Newton during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
12 / 42

Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Mario Addison during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
13 / 42

Mario Addison during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Jonathan Stewart carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
14 / 42

Jonathan Stewart carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
15 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
16 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Buffalo Bills' Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
17 / 42

Buffalo Bills' Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs as Buffalo Bills' George Wilson (37) and Drayton Florence (29) defend in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 42

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs as Buffalo Bills' George Wilson (37) and Drayton Florence (29) defend in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of Buffalo's 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
19 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of Buffalo's 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Buffalo Bills' Jairus Byrd (31) returns an interception against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
20 / 42

Buffalo Bills' Jairus Byrd (31) returns an interception against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
21 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/AP2009
Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie (7) looks downfield as Carolina Panthers' Tim Morabito (90) closes in during the third quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 1998. (AP Photo/Alan Marler)
22 / 42

Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie (7) looks downfield as Carolina Panthers' Tim Morabito (90) closes in during the third quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 1998. (AP Photo/Alan Marler)

ALAN MARLER
Buffalo Bills' Travis Henry (20) scores the game-winning touchdown over the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2001. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
23 / 42

Buffalo Bills' Travis Henry (20) scores the game-winning touchdown over the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2001. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY
Carolina Panthers Star Lotulelei (98) grabs Buffalo Bills C.J. Spiller (28) while fending off a block from Colin Brown (74) during a 24-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
24 / 42

Carolina Panthers Star Lotulelei (98) grabs Buffalo Bills C.J. Spiller (28) while fending off a block from Colin Brown (74) during a 24-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Buffalo Bills cornerback Nickell Robey (37) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
25 / 42

Buffalo Bills cornerback Nickell Robey (37) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert
Buffalo Bills' C J Spiller (28) jumps over Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) as Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) closes during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
26 / 42

Buffalo Bills' C J Spiller (28) jumps over Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) as Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) closes during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert
E_1D3_1171
27 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers receiver Ted Ginn Jr. celebrates a second half touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
28 / 42

Carolina Panthers receiver Ted Ginn Jr. celebrates a second half touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
E_CR5_1089
29 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel passes against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
30 / 42

Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel passes against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
E_DX3_0887
31 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Arthur Moats (52) after a pass reception in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
32 / 42

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Arthur Moats (52) after a pass reception in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) begins a play against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
33 / 42

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) begins a play against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Curtis Samuel has a pass broken up by the defense during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
34 / 42

Curtis Samuel has a pass broken up by the defense during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
35 / 42

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
36 / 42

Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Luke Kuechly makes a tackle during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
37 / 42

Luke Kuechly makes a tackle during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton rushes during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
38 / 42

Cam Newton rushes during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
E_DX3_0515
39 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII5337
40 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker
E_MKII5472
41 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker
E_DX3_0582
42 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
