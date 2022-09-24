Five Things to Watch vs. New Orleans: Focused on execution

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been sacked 10 times through two games, second-most in the league behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, and the Panthers will look to continue to apply pressure against the Saints' 11th-ranked passing offense.

Defensive end Brian Burns came up with two sacks against Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 2, accounting for half of Carolina's four sacks on the season (Matt Ioannidis and Damien Wilson have one each). Burns has sacked Winston once across three career matchups against him.

Winston is also prone to turnovers, throwing three interceptions in the fourth quarter against Tampa Bay last week. He threw two picks to the Panthers in his 2021 start, when the Saints lost 26-7 at Carolina behind Winston's career-low 26.9 passer rating in that game.

Winston's propensity for turnovers could make for some welcome opportunities for Carolina's defense. The Panthers are the only team in the league yet to force a takeaway through the season's first two weeks.

Winston is questionable for Sunday with back and ankle injuries and has been a limited participant at practice throughout the week. If he couldn't go, New Orleans likely would opt for Andy Dalton, who previously started for the Bengals from 2011-2019.