Five Things to Watch vs. San Francisco: Offense faces a challenge

Oct 08, 2022 at 08:42 AM
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers end their three-week homestand this week, seeking offensive consistency and defensive continuity in front of a home crowd.

Carolina (1-3) will look to get back in the win column after its Week 4 loss to Arizona when the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) come to Bank of America Stadium for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff Sunday.

Here are five things to watch in Week 5:

OFFENSE FACES THE 49ERS' TOP DEFENSE, NICK BOSA

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Panthers' offense are looking to put together a consistent and productive showing amid a less-than-ideal start to the season. Carolina's 262 total yards per game rank last in the league, and its 25.5 percent clip on third down (12-of-47) is also at the bottom.

They'll have a tough challenge in front of them in San Francisco's defense, allowing 234.5 total yards per game, tied at first in the league with the Buffalo Bills. The 49ers have allowed the fewest points per game (11.5) and yards per play (3.8) this year, and they're coming to Charlotte off a dominant showing against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night football when they didn't allow Los Angeles to score a touchdown.

San Francisco also brings the league's second-best passing defense to face Carolina's 30th-ranked passing attack. The 49ers are an effective pass-rushing team, with efforts led by defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa's 6.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hits this season are both the highest numbers in the league, and he sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford twice in Week 4.

Mayfield has taken 11 sacks on the year, tying him at eighth in the league, and leaders along the Panthers' offensive line said they're looking to improve with the task at hand against San Francisco.

Right guard Austin Corbett, who played with the Rams for three seasons, is familiar with the 49ers' front seven, given his time in the NFC West. Corbett has been sharing his knowledge of San Francisco's sound fundamentals and physicality with his teammates.

"He always said it was the most physical game every year, so that's what we're ready for," left guard Brady Christensen said. "We've got to be ready for a bloodbath – just really a physical, physical game. We're excited for that up front. That's the type of game we love."

TERRACE MARSHALL JR. WILL BE ACTIVE

As the Panthers continue to manage their wide receiver rotations in Week 5, head coach Matt Rhule said to expect second-year wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. to be active against the 49ers.

Marshall, Carolina's second-round pick of the 2021 draft, hasn't recorded a target this season and has only been on the field for six snaps across the two games when he was active.

Rhule said the hamstring injury to wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., which has Shenault ruled out for the 49ers game, wasn't a primary factor in the decision to activate Marshall. Rhule said that he has impressed his coaches throughout the last three weeks of practice.

Marshall will look to add a spark to the Panthers' pass game, as Robbie Anderson, DJ Moore, and Shi Smith – the only healthy receivers who have recorded a catch this season – have yet to piece together a consistent rapport with Mayfield, particularly downfield. The Panthers are tied for 30th in the league in big plays, an area where Marshall's talents could be utilized well.

TRACKING TIME OF POSSESSION

With a lack of third-down conversions paramount amid other recent issues, the Panthers' offense has struggled to stay on the field. Carolina's average time of possession is last in the league, averaging 24:18 per game through the first four weeks.

That time differential leaves the Panthers' defense playing for long stretches, playing a more significant number of snaps when compared to the offense.

The defense has given up 42 points in the fourth quarter this year as they spend more time on the field, but defensive coordinator Phil Snow said the time of possession gap doesn't play into his evaluation of how the defense has performed.

"You know, we don't even talk about that, right?" Snow said. "We've got to play for 60 minutes, and really our goal is that they have fewer points than we have. That's the goal every week, and it doesn't matter if you're on the field 50 plays or 80 plays; that's the goal. So that's what we talk about."

HEALTH ON DEFENSE BEFORE PLAYING DEEBO SAMUEL

The Panthers' defense has been hit by injuries this week. Safety Jeremy Chinn is the most prominent loss, as he headed to injured reserve after sustaining what he described as a "really bad strain" in his hamstring.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee), and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) popped up on the injury report this week. Luvu was limited on Friday's practice, while Haynes participated in full on Friday after being limited Wednesday. Rhule said he expects both of them to play Sunday.

Woods, who did not practice all week, will be a "game-time decision," Rhule said. Woods provides veteran leadership in the Panthers' secondary. With Chinn out for at least four weeks on IR, the Panthers will need Woods' communication and experience when the defense faces versatile receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel leads the 49ers with 18 receptions, 246 receiving yards, and 359 scrimmage yards this season. He put his explosive ability on full display against the Rams, breaking free from multiple defenders en route to a 57-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

STEPPING IN FOR CHINN

With Chinn heading on IR, the Panthers brought veteran safety Juston Burris off the practice squad to bolster the secondary.

Safety-nickel hybrid Myles Hartsfield and Sean Chandler, primarily a special teams contributor who can play snaps at safety, will also be part of the plan against San Francisco.

Snow said he will be looking for all of the Panthers' defensive backs to get playing time against the 49ers, as they plan to deploy multiple personnel groupings in Chinn's absence.

Panthers vs. 49ers through the years

View photos from past games between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. Carolina holds a 13-9 edge in the all-time series.

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.
1 / 98

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Shaq Thompson and Luke Kuechly against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
2 / 98

Shaq Thompson and Luke Kuechly against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
3 / 98

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

San Francisco Ahmad Brooks (55) pressures Cam Newton (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
4 / 98

San Francisco Ahmad Brooks (55) pressures Cam Newton (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

San Francisco 49ers Mario Manningham (82) during an N.F.L. game against the Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
5 / 98

San Francisco 49ers Mario Manningham (82) during an N.F.L. game against the Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith (89) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
6 / 98

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith (89) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) celebrates after a catch in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sep. 17th, 2016 in Charlotte,NC. The Carolina Panthers won 46-27. (Logan Bowles via AP Images)
7 / 98

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) celebrates after a catch in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sep. 17th, 2016 in Charlotte,NC. The Carolina Panthers won 46-27. (Logan Bowles via AP Images)

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess (17) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
8 / 98

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess (17) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND, DEC. 28-29 - FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2013, photo, Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernicl during an NFL football game in San Francisco. New York Jets coach Rex Ryan recently called Kuechly a "tackling machine" and said "if he's not the best middle linebacker in the league then I'm not sure who is." (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
9 / 98

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND, DEC. 28-29 - FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2013, photo, Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernicl during an NFL football game in San Francisco. New York Jets coach Rex Ryan recently called Kuechly a "tackling machine" and said "if he's not the best middle linebacker in the league then I'm not sure who is." (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Carolina Panthers Mike Tolbert (35) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
10 / 98

Carolina Panthers Mike Tolbert (35) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
11 / 98

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick (7) during an N.F.L. game against the Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
12 / 98

San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick (7) during an N.F.L. game against the Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
13 / 98

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Reggie White (92) looks for a sack during 34 - 18 victory against the San Francisco 49ers Oct. 22, 2000 in an NFL football game in Charlotte. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
14 / 98

Carolina Panthers defensive end Reggie White (92) looks for a sack during 34 - 18 victory against the San Francisco 49ers Oct. 22, 2000 in an NFL football game in Charlotte. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) runs upfield during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)
15 / 98

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) runs upfield during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5) is pulled in the pocket against the Carolina Panthers Oct. 22, 2000 in Charlotte. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
16 / 98

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5) is pulled in the pocket against the Carolina Panthers Oct. 22, 2000 in Charlotte. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) throws a pass in the first half against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 17th, 2016 in Charlotte,NC. The Carolina Panthers won 46-27. (Logan Bowles via AP Images)
17 / 98

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) throws a pass in the first half against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 17th, 2016 in Charlotte,NC. The Carolina Panthers won 46-27. (Logan Bowles via AP Images)

Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game aat Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)
18 / 98

Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers on the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game aat Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Carolina Panthers Charles Johnson (95) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
19 / 98

Carolina Panthers Charles Johnson (95) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
20 / 98

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs against the San Francisco 49ers' NaVorro Bowman (53) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 98

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs against the San Francisco 49ers' NaVorro Bowman (53) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen (88) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
22 / 98

Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen (88) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

San Francisco Blaine Gabbert (2) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
23 / 98

San Francisco Blaine Gabbert (2) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
24 / 98

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
25 / 98

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

Carolina Panthers free safety Mike Mitchell (21) celebrates after cornerback Drayton Florence, bottom, intercepted a pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. The Panthers won 10-9. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
26 / 98

Carolina Panthers free safety Mike Mitchell (21) celebrates after cornerback Drayton Florence, bottom, intercepted a pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. The Panthers won 10-9. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) recovers a fumble and returns for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)
27 / 98

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) recovers a fumble and returns for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as San Francisco 49ers' Nate Clements (22) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
28 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as San Francisco 49ers' Nate Clements (22) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen (88) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
29 / 98

Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen (88) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, Nov. 5, 1995. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 13-7 and became the first expansion team to win defeat a defending Super Bowl champion in its inaugural season. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
30 / 98

Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, Nov. 5, 1995. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 13-7 and became the first expansion team to win defeat a defending Super Bowl champion in its inaugural season. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Dante Rosario (88) runs as San Francisco 49ers' Demetric Evans (93) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
31 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Dante Rosario (88) runs as San Francisco 49ers' Demetric Evans (93) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

San Francisco 49ers' Frank Gore (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
33 / 98

San Francisco 49ers' Frank Gore (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) catches a touchdown pass as San Francisco 49ers' Shawntae Spencer (36) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 98

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) catches a touchdown pass as San Francisco 49ers' Shawntae Spencer (36) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
35 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers' Patrick Willis (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 98

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers' Patrick Willis (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The San Francisco 49ers offensive line goes against the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 98

The San Francisco 49ers offensive line goes against the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) is tackled by 49ers defensive back Ahmed Plummer (29) during a 31 to 29 Carolina Panthers win over the San Francisco 49ers on October 17, 1999 at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
38 / 98

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) is tackled by 49ers defensive back Ahmed Plummer (29) during a 31 to 29 Carolina Panthers win over the San Francisco 49ers on October 17, 1999 at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
39 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) goes into the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Lee Woodall (54) holds on in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 18, 1999.(AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
40 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) goes into the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Lee Woodall (54) holds on in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 18, 1999.(AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) rushes San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
41 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) rushes San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers defensive back Doug Evans (33) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Charlie Garner (25). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
42 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers defensive back Doug Evans (33) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Charlie Garner (25). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) looks for head coach Dom Capers to dump Gatorade on him during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 1996, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 30-24. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
43 / 98

Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) looks for head coach Dom Capers to dump Gatorade on him during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 1996, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 30-24. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) celebrates a touchdown catch during a 30 to 24 Carolina Panthers win over the San Francisco 49ers on December 8, 1996 at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
44 / 98

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) celebrates a touchdown catch during a 30 to 24 Carolina Panthers win over the San Francisco 49ers on December 8, 1996 at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Carolina Panthers' Eric Metcalf (82) pulls in a pass over San Francisco 49ers' cornerback R.W. McQuarters in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 17, 1999, in San Francisco. Carolina defeated San Francisco, 31-29. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
45 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Eric Metcalf (82) pulls in a pass over San Francisco 49ers' cornerback R.W. McQuarters in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 17, 1999, in San Francisco. Carolina defeated San Francisco, 31-29. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Panther head coach George Seifert talks to Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
46 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Panther head coach George Seifert talks to Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
47 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
48 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) lines up to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens (81). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
49 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) lines up to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens (81). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens (81). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
50 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens (81). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
51 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

MKII7060
52 / 98
Brandon Todd
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) stops San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) and causes fumble. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
53 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills (51) stops San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) and causes fumble. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) makes interception and San Francisco 49ers guard Jessie Sapolu (61) attempts to tackle. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
54 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) makes interception and San Francisco 49ers guard Jessie Sapolu (61) attempts to tackle. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) passes under pressure. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
55 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 8, 1996. Panthers beat 49ers 30-24. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (8) passes under pressure. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein throws a pass as San Francisco 49ers Dana Stubblefield leans in during first quarter action at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 22, 1996. The Panthers won 23-7. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
56 / 98

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein throws a pass as San Francisco 49ers Dana Stubblefield leans in during first quarter action at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 22, 1996. The Panthers won 23-7. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) knocks San Francisco 49ers tight end Brent Jones (84) out of bounds. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
57 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers defensive back Pat Terrell (40) knocks San Francisco 49ers tight end Brent Jones (84) out of bounds. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers Tre Boston (33) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
58 / 98

Carolina Panthers Tre Boston (33) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept.18,2016, in Charlotte.

( Tom DiPace via AP)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
59 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, November 5, 1995. Panthers beat 49ers 13-7. Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers' Trent Dilfer (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) during the second quarter of NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
60 / 98

San Francisco 49ers' Trent Dilfer (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) during the second quarter of NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
San Francisco 49ers' Frank Gore (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 31-14 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
61 / 98

San Francisco 49ers' Frank Gore (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 31-14 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Jason E. Miczek
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after making a catch during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
62 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after making a catch during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster, top, dives over for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Derek Smith (50) and Patrick Willis (52) defend during the third quarter of the Panthers' 31-14 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
63 / 98

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster, top, dives over for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Derek Smith (50) and Patrick Willis (52) defend during the third quarter of the Panthers' 31-14 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Vinny Testaverde (16) throws a pass during the first half of their 31-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
64 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Vinny Testaverde (16) throws a pass during the first half of their 31-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme, right, talks with teammate Vinny Testaverde (16) before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. Delhomme's injury has left the Panthers (4-7) in disarray. They've since used three quarterbacks, have lost five straight games and are hoping 44-year-old Testaverde will be healthy enough to start Sunday against San Francisco. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
65 / 98

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme, right, talks with teammate Vinny Testaverde (16) before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. Delhomme's injury has left the Panthers (4-7) in disarray. They've since used three quarterbacks, have lost five straight games and are hoping 44-year-old Testaverde will be healthy enough to start Sunday against San Francisco. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) returns an interception for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Arnaz Battle (83) chases during the second quarter in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
66 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) returns an interception for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers' Arnaz Battle (83) chases during the second quarter in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
67 / 98

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton (1) during an N.F.L. game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco,CA. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (8) rests during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
68 / 98

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (8) rests during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

MKII6917
69 / 98
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Dante Rosario, right, catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter as San Francisco 49ers' Michael Lewis (32) defends in NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
70 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Dante Rosario, right, catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter as San Francisco 49ers' Michael Lewis (32) defends in NFL football game action in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21) is tackle by 4 49er defenders. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
71 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21) is tackle by 4 49er defenders. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tim Rattay (13) scrambles out of the pocket in the second half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
72 / 98

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tim Rattay (13) scrambles out of the pocket in the second half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad, left, celebrates after a touchdown reception in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Shantae Spencer during the second half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
73 / 98

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad, left, celebrates after a touchdown reception in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Shantae Spencer during the second half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
74 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, October 17, 1999. Panthers beat 49ers 31-29. Carolina Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene (91) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) is hugged by quarterback Jake Delhomme, right, after making a touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
75 / 98

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) is hugged by quarterback Jake Delhomme, right, after making a touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco 49ers running back Kevan Barlow (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Colin Branch (28) and Eddie Jackson (34) in the first half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
76 / 98

San Francisco 49ers running back Kevan Barlow (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Colin Branch (28) and Eddie Jackson (34) in the first half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Chris Weinke in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at 3COM Park in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001. (AP Photo/John Todd)
77 / 98

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Chris Weinke in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at 3COM Park in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001. (AP Photo/John Todd)

CAR_5382
78 / 98
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mushin Muhammad (87) makes a catch during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000 in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
79 / 98

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mushin Muhammad (87) makes a catch during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000 in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

San Francisco 49ers' Terrell Owens (81) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers' Rashard Anderson (46) defends in the final seconds of regulation as the 49ers defeated the Panthers 25-22 in overtime Sunday, Nov. 18, 2001, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
80 / 98

San Francisco 49ers' Terrell Owens (81) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers' Rashard Anderson (46) defends in the final seconds of regulation as the 49ers defeated the Panthers 25-22 in overtime Sunday, Nov. 18, 2001, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad breaks away from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahmed Plummer in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
81 / 98

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad breaks away from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahmed Plummer in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Carolina Panthers' Reggie White (92) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 34-16 win at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2000. The Panthers won 34-16. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
82 / 98

Carolina Panthers' Reggie White (92) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (5) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 34-16 win at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2000. The Panthers won 34-16. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is hit by San Francisco 49ers' Chike Okeafor (91) in the third quarter of the 49ers' 25-22 overtime win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 18, 2001. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
83 / 98

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is hit by San Francisco 49ers' Chike Okeafor (91) in the third quarter of the 49ers' 25-22 overtime win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 18, 2001. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers full back William Floyd (40). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
84 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers full back William Floyd (40). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Lester Towns (57) uses his head to cause a fumble during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
85 / 98

Carolina Panthers linebacker Lester Towns (57) uses his head to cause a fumble during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000, in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38-22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

MKII7104
86 / 98
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers running back Richard Huntley (34) goes for a short gain as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jamie Winborn (55) attempts to tackle him in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
87 / 98

Carolina Panthers running back Richard Huntley (34) goes for a short gain as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jamie Winborn (55) attempts to tackle him in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.
88 / 98

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) celebrates touchdown. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
89 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) celebrates touchdown. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Brentson Buckner (99) catches up with Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
90 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Brentson Buckner (99) catches up with Carolina Panthers running back Tim Biakabutuka (21). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Reggie White (92) rushes the quarterback during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000 in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38 to 22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
91 / 98

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Reggie White (92) rushes the quarterback during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000 in San Francisco. The Panthers won the game, 38 to 22. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

MKII7632
92 / 98
Brandon Todd
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Davis (25) and San Francisco 49ers full back Fred Beasley (40). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
93 / 98

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers at Candlestick Park Sunday, September 10, 2000. Panthers beat 49ers 38-22. Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Davis (25) and San Francisco 49ers full back Fred Beasley (40). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
94 / 98

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Shaq Thompson during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.
95 / 98

Shaq Thompson during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Jonathan Stewart scores a touchdown during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.
96 / 98

Jonathan Stewart scores a touchdown during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Russell Shepard The Panthers against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
97 / 98

Russell Shepard The Panthers against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CAR_5424
98 / 98
