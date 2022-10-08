Five Things to Watch vs. San Francisco: Offense faces a challenge

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Panthers' offense are looking to put together a consistent and productive showing amid a less-than-ideal start to the season. Carolina's 262 total yards per game rank last in the league, and its 25.5 percent clip on third down (12-of-47) is also at the bottom.

They'll have a tough challenge in front of them in San Francisco's defense, allowing 234.5 total yards per game, tied at first in the league with the Buffalo Bills. The 49ers have allowed the fewest points per game (11.5) and yards per play (3.8) this year, and they're coming to Charlotte off a dominant showing against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night football when they didn't allow Los Angeles to score a touchdown.

San Francisco also brings the league's second-best passing defense to face Carolina's 30th-ranked passing attack. The 49ers are an effective pass-rushing team, with efforts led by defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa's 6.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hits this season are both the highest numbers in the league, and he sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford twice in Week 4.

Mayfield has taken 11 sacks on the year, tying him at eighth in the league, and leaders along the Panthers' offensive line said they're looking to improve with the task at hand against San Francisco.

Right guard Austin Corbett, who played with the Rams for three seasons, is familiar with the 49ers' front seven, given his time in the NFC West. Corbett has been sharing his knowledge of San Francisco's sound fundamentals and physicality with his teammates.