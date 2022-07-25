Quarterback "competition" about to begin

Rhule said he "really likes" the Panthers' quarterback room, and made mention of Darnold's incumbent status as the starter, Mayfield's playoff experience with Cleveland, Corral's work ethic as a rookie, and Walker's two career starts (both wins).

"Not many teams have four quality players like that," Rhule said. "It's going to be a lot of great competition, and to be quite honest with you, I think it will be really good for our team, the competition."

Mayfield was added to the fold about three weeks ago. After he got here, Mayfield said he looked forward to the "fresh start" to come after he was traded by Cleveland for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

Mayfield led the Browns to a playoff victory after the 2020 season – the franchise's first since 1994 – but found himself hampered by a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury that lowered his production last season. Cleveland traded for his replacement, Deshaun Watson, which positioned Mayfield for the trade to Carolina.

Mayfield comes into training camp a few weeks behind in new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo's system. Mayfield said in his introductory press conference he would be "cramming" in the two weeks before players report for training camp.

Rhule expressed confidence in Mayfield's ability to pick up the playbook in his quick study, both thanks to his experience with learning new offensive coordinators during his time at Cleveland and his previous experience with offensive line coach James Campen.

"There's no doubt, he has to get here, and he has to learn the offense," Rhule said. "He has to go from level one knowing the offense to level four mastery, where you're unconsciously competent. That's part of his journey when he gets here."

Darnold, meanwhile, has the benefit of going through OTAs and minicamp in McAdoo's system, where coaches have said they were impressed by what they saw.