Donte Jackson getting competitive, and vocal

There's an intensity to how Jackson and his teammates on the Panthers' defense are taking on this year's camp at Wofford. Of course, there's always the push to pick off passes and force fumbles, but a particular sense of urgency lingers as Carolina's defense looks to make a jump in 2022.

Perhaps, as Jackson put it, there's a desire to get some recognition. The Panthers did finish second in the league last year in total defense, a jump from 18th the season before. This year they're looking to get more takeaways and an improvement in the red zone (areas they finished 26th and 30th last season, respectively), and setting the mentality in training camp is up first.

So the defense goes out in Spartanburg and trains like they're the top of the league, Jackson said.

"We all have that same intensity, just to go out there and show people that we're here too," Jackson said. "When you look around, they talk about the top defenses (and) they don't talk about us, even though we finished in the top five."

For Jackson, part of practicing like he's top of the league involves a little bit of chatter – talking some smack here and there – and that internal push to be Carolina's best.

Jackson finished last season tied for the most interceptions on the team, coming up with two in 2021. There's already competition brewing across the defense, as everybody looks to finish with the best figures, Jackson said.