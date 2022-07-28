Donte Jackson getting competitive, and vocal

Jul 28, 2022 at 03:18 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Donte Jackson
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Donte Jackson threw his hands against his helmet in exasperation.

A pass from new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield barely missed Jackson's grip – his second close chance at an interception of the 7-on-7 drill – and you could see the frustration from Carolina's energetic cornerback.

"I have to catch the ones that come to me," Jackson said. "We're trying to be one of the top defenses in this league. It's going to come down to the ones that we're supposed to have."

Related Links

There's an intensity to how Jackson and his teammates on the Panthers' defense are taking on this year's camp at Wofford. Of course, there's always the push to pick off passes and force fumbles, but a particular sense of urgency lingers as Carolina's defense looks to make a jump in 2022.

Perhaps, as Jackson put it, there's a desire to get some recognition. The Panthers did finish second in the league last year in total defense, a jump from 18th the season before. This year they're looking to get more takeaways and an improvement in the red zone (areas they finished 26th and 30th last season, respectively), and setting the mentality in training camp is up first.

So the defense goes out in Spartanburg and trains like they're the top of the league, Jackson said.

"We all have that same intensity, just to go out there and show people that we're here too," Jackson said. "When you look around, they talk about the top defenses (and) they don't talk about us, even though we finished in the top five."

For Jackson, part of practicing like he's top of the league involves a little bit of chatter – talking some smack here and there – and that internal push to be Carolina's best.

Jackson finished last season tied for the most interceptions on the team, coming up with two in 2021. There's already competition brewing across the defense, as everybody looks to finish with the best figures, Jackson said.

"I know that if I'm going hard, I know the other guys are going to go hard, because we're a competitive group," Jackson said. "Everybody wants to have the most picks. Everybody wants to have the most forced fumbles. So when we keep that attitude, everybody's going to go out there and eat."

But before the Panthers can start counting statistics during games, they're already getting competitive about who gets the first takeaways.

The first interception honor went to Keith Taylor Jr. in Wednesday's practice, as he picked off Mayfield on the first day of training camp. Jackson said the defense took notice of who got the first takeaway in camp – and now they're ready to catch up.

"He made a great play on the ball," Jackson said. "That's what it's going to take."

But there's another competition underway on the other side of the ball that's also sparking improvements for the secondary, Jackson said.

Yes, the quarterback battle between Mayfield, the new man in town from the Browns, and incumbent starter Sam Darnold is helping sharpen up the defensive backs' play in camp too.

"(Quarterback competition) helps us grow as a secondary tremendously," Jackson said. "Both guys are going out there, fighting to make plays. Most importantly, it's going to bring out the best in our team – the best in our offense.

"It's going to bring out the best in both of those guys, so that's really the main goal. Both guys are competing to make the team better, and we're all on board."

While working up to improve his own game, Jackson almost grabbed two picks on the second day of training camp. He may have narrowly missed his chances Thursday, but he trusts his experience as a starter and knows there will be plenty of more opportunities to come his way.

And when the chance comes his way again, Jackson knows he's going after it.

"I've seen a lot, been through a lot, had a lot of plays made on me, made a lot of plays," Jackson said. "You get that confidence in yourself that you've seen a lot of things. You have to trust what you see and go get it."

PHOTOS: Training Camp practice on Thursday, July 28

Check out action photos from the Panthers second day of training camp at Wofford.

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
1 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
2 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods CB - 24 - CJ Henderson S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
3 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 31 - Juston Burris
4 / 88

S - 31 - Juston Burris

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
5 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield QB - 9 - Matt Corral
6 / 88

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
7 / 88

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown T - 70 - Brady Christensen
8 / 88

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy LB - 47 - Kamal Martin
9 / 88

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

LB - 47 - Kamal Martin

T - 75 - Cameron Erving TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
10 / 88

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan LB - 40 - Brandon Smith CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
11 / 88

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

TE - 43 - Jared Scott
12 / 88

TE - 43 - Jared Scott

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
13 / 88

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

S - 31 - Juston Burris
14 / 88

S - 31 - Juston Burris

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
15 / 88

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
16 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
17 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

S - 34 - Sean Chandler
18 / 88

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
19 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

AE7I0219
20 / 88
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
21 / 88

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10846
22 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
23 / 88

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
24 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders
25 / 88

WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders

S - 25 - Xavier Woods CB - 26 - Donte Jackson QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
26 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
27 / 88

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 27 - Kenny Robinson CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III WR - 15 - Andrew Parchment
28 / 88

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

WR - 15 - Andrew Parchment

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 50 - Julian Stanford
29 / 88

LB - 50 - Julian Stanford

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
30 / 88

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - CJ Henderson S - 25 - Xavier Woods S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
31 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
32 / 88

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 9 - Matt Corral
33 / 88

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
34 / 88

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
35 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2- DJ Moore
36 / 88

WR - 2- DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
37 / 88

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 47 - Kamal Martin
38 / 88

LB - 47 - Kamal Martin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
39 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
40 / 88

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
41 / 88

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
42 / 88

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr. FB - 45 - Giovanni Ricci DE - 48 - Arron Mosby TE - 80 - Ian Thomas TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
43 / 88

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

FB - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

DE - 48 - Arron Mosby

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes CB - 39 - Chris Westry S - 34 - Sean Chandler
44 / 88

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

CB - 39 - Chris Westry

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - CJ Henderson S - 25 - Xavier Woods
45 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
46 / 88

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
47 / 88

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders
48 / 88

WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders

G - 73 - Michael Jordan
49 / 88

G - 73 - Michael Jordan

AE7I0738
50 / 88
FB - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
51 / 88

FB - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
52 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

AE7I0783
53 / 88
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
54 / 88

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

AE7I0727
55 / 88
AE7I0723
56 / 88
AE7I0687
57 / 88
AE7I0672
58 / 88
AE7I0657
59 / 88
AE7I0613
60 / 88
LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley
61 / 88

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley

CB - 39 - Chris Westry
62 / 88

CB - 39 - Chris Westry

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
63 / 88

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
64 / 88

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

AE7I0458
65 / 88
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
66 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

CB - 36 - Madre Harper
67 / 88

CB - 36 - Madre Harper

S - 34 - Sean Chandler
68 / 88

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
69 / 88

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
70 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

AE7I0355
71 / 88
LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson
72 / 88

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
73 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson
74 / 88

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
75 / 88

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
76 / 88

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan
77 / 88

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
78 / 88

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

G - 63 - Austin Corbett
79 / 88

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
80 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
81 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
82 / 88

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
83 / 88

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (10)
84 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 96 - Austin Larkin
85 / 88

DE - 96 - Austin Larkin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
86 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra
87 / 88

WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
88 / 88

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
cmc-signs

Training Camp Newsletter

Sign up for the training camp newsletter and enter for a chance to win a signed mini-helmet from either Christian McCaffrey or Jaycee Horn.

Related Content

news

Camp Observations: DJ Moore a constant for offense

The veteran wideout made plenty of plays on the second day of training camp.

news

Live Updates: Training Camp Practice, July 28

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Thursday's practice at training camp.

news

Brian Burns working to lead defense "from good to great"

The Panthers' defensive end is looking to create energy, and to continue to develop as a pass-rusher.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield makes his debut

The new quarterback worked with the second team Wednesday, and had a mixed bag of passes and fashion choices.

news

Jaycee Horn going to active-PUP list

The second-year cornerback can be activated at any time, but won't practice Wednesday.

news

Live Updates: First practice of training camp, July 27

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from the first practice of 2022 training camp.

news

Shaq Thompson placed on PUP list before training camp

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin isn't here, but the rest of the roster is ready for Wednesday's first practice.

news

Camp Notebook: Christian McCaffrey ready to roll

The running back is healthy and excited to start, and also has a dorm room that's the envy of his teammates.

news

DJ Moore: QB competition raises the level everywhere

The veteran wideout said the attention on quarterbacks 'boosts everybody's competitiveness.'

news

Live Updates: 2022 Training Camp Move-In Day

View tweets from Panthers reporters as players move in to Wofford College on Tuesday.

news

Quarterback competition about to begin

With the Panthers reporting to Spartanburg on Tuesday, head coach Matt Rhule is looking forward to seeing Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the field.

Advertising