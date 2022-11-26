Five things to watch vs. Denver: Another change at quarterback

Darnold will see his first action of 2022 against Denver after a preseason high ankle sprain landed him on injured reserve through Week 10.

Darnold backed up a struggling Mayfield in Week 11, but interim coach Steve Wilks waited to give Darnold his opportunity until the Broncos game.

"(Changing quarterbacks) was something that I wanted to do," Wilks said. "I felt like just putting us in the best position to have an opportunity to win. … He had to go through the process of working his way back. I think the skill set is there. I felt like I wanted to give him that opportunity to see what he can go out and do."

Darnold has a 4-9 career record as the Panthers' starting quarterback, throwing nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 71.9 passer rating last year. His touchdown-interception ratio and passer rating were career lows for Darnold, who is in his fifth season.

They're hoping for the more efficient Darnold from early last year. In his first four starts (including the three with a healthy Christian McCaffrey), Darnold threw for 1,189 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions and a 95.4 passer rating, and at one point led the league in rushing touchdowns. They were 3-1 at that point. It got worse in the middle of the season, as in the next five games, he threw for 797 yards, with two touchdowns and eight interceptions and a 49.4 passer rating, and they went 1-4 in those games.

The Broncos boast the NFL's third-best total defense and scoring defense, particularly strong against the pass, an area where they are also ranked third in the league.