Five Things to Watch at New York: Seeking a fast start

The Panthers worked on tackling drills during Thursday's practice, and defensive end Brian Burns said they've held post-practice meetings with the defensive line and linebackers to review the tape and get on the same page. Burns said the meetings were something the units have done later on in previous seasons, but veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson suggested they meet up sooner this year.

"Just so we know what they're thinking," Burns said. "So when we get in certain situations, certain formations that we see, it might be a call they want to give us, or a line movement, anything like that. And we need to know pretty much what they're thinking so we can stay on the same page as them."