Five things to watch vs. Los Angeles: Fresh start out west 

Several unexpected twists led to PJ Walker's place in the driver's seat for Carolina's offense. Wilks said Friday that Walker, who took the bulk of first-team reps in practice this week, would start in Los Angeles, as Baker Mayfield's immediate future with his ankle injury remained unknown.

Mayfield didn't practice this week and wore a boot on Wednesday and Thursday, but he shed the boot on Friday and impressed Wilks during his morning workout. Wilks said the results of a final MRI would determine Mayfield's availability as a backup to Walker.

Walker will make his third career start with the Panthers on Sunday, heading into the Rams matchup 2-0. Walker, an undrafted career backup, led Carolina to a 20-0 win over Detroit in 2020 and a 34-10 win over Arizona in 2021.

The Panthers' offense will be looking to turn a corner – and quickly – against the Rams, ranked last in the NFL in total offense and on third down. The Panthers are also toward the end of the league in passing offense (28th), yards per play (28th), and big plays (tied for 29th).