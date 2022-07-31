Takeaways from first week of Panthers training camp

Quarterback competition

Of course, the first thing anyone is going to ask, or want to know, is about the push for the starting quarterback job. There's a reason for that, because it's really important.

If you had to boil it down to a few words, you'd say that Sam Darnold was the more consistent of the two veteran quarterbacks, but Baker Mayfield had the highest highs.

Last Thursday, when Mayfield got his first looks with the starting offense, it appeared to be the best single day of the week for any of them. Mayfield was particularly sharp in red zone work that day, with three touchdowns while getting a chance to work with DJ Moore and the rest of the ones.

On the whole, though, Mayfield looks a little like a guy who has practiced with his new team for four days. He's still learning this system, and Darnold having a four-month head start and all the OTA work makes it natural that he'd look smoother and more comfortable.

It's also hard to develop timing with receivers when you're just meeting them, and when they're the ones deeper on the depth chart. Sometimes young receivers will run routes incorrectly and make a good ball look like a bad one. Only the people who called the play or are running it really know for sure, but Mayfield's still getting his feet underneath him.

Darnold has been mostly efficient, and is starting to work downfield more often. His deep ball to Terrace Marshall Jr. was one of last week's highlights, but the touchdown drive he led in end-of-half two-minute work was keyed by a long pass-interference penalty.

It's reasonable to think Mayfield could eventually win the job, but it's not being handed to him, and Darnold is doing his part to keep it interesting.