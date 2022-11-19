Five things to watch at Baltimore: Panthers seeking first road win

The Panthers' defense has a versatile quarterback to contend with in Baltimore, as Lamar Jackson can muster big plays with his legs as much as he can through the air.

This season, Jackson's 635 rush yards rank second among NFL quarterbacks behind Chicago's Justin Fields. Jackson has averaged 7.4 yards per carry in 2022, the best among 57 players in the league with more than 50 carries, and Carolina's leaders on the defense know how fast he can go.

"I'm fast, but s—, have you seen him?" defensive end Brian Burns said with a laugh. "He's fast."

While Atlanta's Marcus Mariota isn't as effective as Jackson, the Panthers were able to get to Mariota, a scrambling quarterback, in their win last week. Carolina is coming off a season-high five-sack game, including back-to-back sacks from Marquis Haynes Sr. to finish the night.

Jackson will also be without leading wideout Rashod Bateman, who underwent season-ending foot surgery. Without Bateman on the field, Jackson's passer rating dropped to 81.9 from 111.5, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Jackson primarily targets his tight ends anyway, with Mark Andrews leading the way with 488 receiving yards on 42 receptions. Andrews didn't play in Week 9 against the Saints while dealing with knee and shoulder injuries. He is questionable for the Carolina game after being a limited practice participant this week.