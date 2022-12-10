Five things to watch at Seattle: Back after the bye week

Carolina will want to run the ball for more reasons than one, as it'll be essential to keep the ball out of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith's hands as much as possible.

Smith is on a tear in the most efficient season of his career, boasting an NFL-best 72.7 completion percentage and coming off a season-high game in a win over Los Angeles.

Smith put up 367 yards on 28-of-39 passing with three touchdowns and an interception against the Rams, his sixth game with 275 pass yards or more.

The Seahawks find success through the air, averaging 244.4 passing yards per game, seventh in the league. Smith leads a high-scoring offense, ranked fifth in the league with 26.5 points per game.

Smith landed on the injury report this week with a right shoulder injury, though he didn't receive an injury status for the Carolina game.

Seattle will likely continue to lean on the pass while rookie running back Kenneth Walker III did not participate in practice this week while he deals with an ankle injury he sustained early against the Rams. Walker was impressive in place of Rashaad Penny, out for the year with an ankle injury, putting up 649 yards on 138 carries with nine touchdowns. Walker was listed as questionable on the Seahawks' Friday injury report.