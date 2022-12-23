Five things to watch vs. Detroit: Last regular-season home game

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has Detroit's offense clicking, ranked fourth in the NFL in total offense, tied for fifth in scoring, and third in the red zone.

Detroit's offensive line has also protected Goff, tied for first in sacks allowed. That poses a challenge for now-two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, who hasn't come down with a full sack in two weeks after breaking his career-best mark with 2.0 against Denver's Russell Wilson. Burns' 10.5 sacks are tied for 10th in the league.

Goff leads a high-powered offense when things are going well with the league's eighth-ranked passing offense. The Lions are led by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's 89 receptions (tied for sixth in the NFL) and 974 receiving yards. He has had 50 catches since Week 10, second in the league behind Minnesota's Justin Jefferson.

Detroit's run game is fourteenth in the league, paced by Jamaal Williams' career-best 839 rush yards this year. Williams leads the NFL with 14 rushing touchdowns this year. D'Andre Swift is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, ranked fourth among running backs with at least 70 carries.