Five things to watch vs. Detroit: Last regular-season home game

Dec 23, 2022 at 09:42 AM
Augusta Stone
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers close their regular-season home schedule with a Christmas Eve matchup.

Carolina (5-9) hosts the Lions (7-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Bank of America Stadium, looking to bounce back from a deflating loss at home to Pittsburgh last week.

Detroit has won six of its last seven games after starting the season 1-6, and a playoff berth could be in the picture if the Lions keep winning. The Panthers are also playing for playoff chances, as a Carolina victory could set up next week's game at Tampa Bay as a pivotal one for the NFC South crown.

Here are five things to watch in Week 16:

GETTING TO GOFF, STOPPING A SURGING OFFENSE

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has Detroit's offense clicking, ranked fourth in the NFL in total offense, tied for fifth in scoring, and third in the red zone.

Detroit's offensive line has also protected Goff, tied for first in sacks allowed. That poses a challenge for now-two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, who hasn't come down with a full sack in two weeks after breaking his career-best mark with 2.0 against Denver's Russell Wilson. Burns' 10.5 sacks are tied for 10th in the league.

Goff leads a high-powered offense when things are going well with the league's eighth-ranked passing offense. The Lions are led by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's 89 receptions (tied for sixth in the NFL) and 974 receiving yards. He has had 50 catches since Week 10, second in the league behind Minnesota's Justin Jefferson.

Detroit's run game is fourteenth in the league, paced by Jamaal Williams' career-best 839 rush yards this year. Williams leads the NFL with 14 rushing touchdowns this year. D'Andre Swift is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, ranked fourth among running backs with at least 70 carries.

The Panthers have held opponents to 17.2 points per game since Week 10, and they're ranked fourth in the league with that mark. Detroit has scored 30.2 points per game in that same span, third in the NFL.

BOUNCING BACK ON THE GROUND

The Panthers' offense had been winning games through their effort in the ground game, but the Steelers found a way to stop it last week.

Carolina rushed for a season-low 21 rush yards last week after putting up 223 just one week before at Seattle. The Panthers are still ranked 17th in the league in rushing offense compared to Detroit's 26th-ranked rushing defense.

Carolina will need to establish dominance up front with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to find success offensively, as the rush game has been the Panthers' strong point since interim coach Steve Wilks took over in Week 6.

Wilks said he opted to practice in full pads this week (using up the last of three practices in full pads allotted in the season's last seven weeks, per the collective bargaining agreement) to instill a physical mindset for the Detroit game.

TURNOVER WATCH

Quarterback Sam Darnold will get his fourth straight start since coming in for the Denver game after his preseason high ankle sprain. He hasn't thrown an interception in his three starts this year, and the Panthers haven't turned the ball over since Week 12 against the Broncos.

But the Lions have had at least one takeaway in 13 straight games, the longest active streak in the league.

On the other side, Goff ranks in the top 10 in pass touchdown-to-interception ratio and passer rating this year, and he has gone six straight games without a pick, the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Panthers are 28th in the league with 14 takeaways on the year, and they didn't get one against Pittsburgh last week.

ANDRE ROBERTS' POSSIBLE RETURN

Wilks didn't offer a definite answer on whether veteran return specialist Andre Roberts would be back for the Lions game. The Panthers designated him for return on Tuesday, opening the 21-day window to reactivate him to the 53-man roster.

The 34-year-old wide receiver was placed on injured reserve back in September with a knee issue. He played in Week 1 against Cleveland, taking two kickoffs for 35 yards and a punt return for 10.

Roberts, a three-time All-Pro selection, came into the season with 8,578 combined return yards, the most by any player since 2010.

Rookie Raheem Blackshear has been handling kickoffs as of late, with Shi Smith taking the job on punts. The Panthers are ranked seventh in the NFL in kickoff return average and 22nd in punt return average.

POTENTIALLY RECORD-SETTING COLD

The weather could set a record at Bank of America Stadium.

Forecasts predict potential high temperatures in the low 30s, with wind chills dipping below 20 degrees on Saturday.

The Panthers' coldest home game on record was on Jan. 3, 2010, when a game against the New Orleans Saints kicked off at 30 degrees.

Panthers vs. Lions Through The Years

Carolina leads the all-time series with Detroit, 7-3.

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
1 / 51

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_06
2 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_25
3 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
4 / 51

DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET194
5 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
6 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
7 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

E_MK3_5123
9 / 51
Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
10 / 51

Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
CARvsDET231
11 / 51
CARvsDET176
12 / 51
CARvsDET181
13 / 51
CARvsDET151
14 / 51
CARvsDET229
15 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
16 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
17 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
18 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET186
19 / 51
CARvsDET154
20 / 51
CARvsDET170
21 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
22 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
23 / 51

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio
E_MK3_7626
24 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
25 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6473
26 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
27 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
28 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_5187
29 / 51
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
30 / 51

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
31 / 51

Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

E_MK3_6147
32 / 51
Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
33 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
34 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
35 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
36 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
37 / 51

Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Duane Burleson
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
38 / 51

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
39 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000108003
41 / 51
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
42 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000063016
43 / 51
E_MK3_5554
44 / 51
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
45 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
46 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
47 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
48 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

000077005
49 / 51
Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
50 / 51

Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
51 / 51

Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
Advertising