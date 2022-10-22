Presented by

Five things to watch vs. Tampa Bay: New-look offense

Oct 22, 2022 at 08:36 AM
CHARLOTTE – Amid a pair of trades and injury concerns, the Panthers' offense will look different as they look to create rhythm and consistency in their second division matchup of the season.

Carolina returns home for its second NFC South matchup this week, hosting Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (3-3) at Bank of America Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.

It'll be the first home matchup for Charlotte native Steve Wilks since he was named interim head coach less than two weeks ago.

Here are five things to watch in Week 7:

POST-MCCAFFREY PLANS

The Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers late Thursday for a host of draft picks for 2023 and 2024. McCaffrey's exit leaves a deep void to fill in an offense already struggling, as he solely accounted for 158 of Carolina's 203 total yards last week at the Rams.

D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear are left for the Panthers to deploy at running back, but the trio hasn't seen much action through the first six games of the season. Foreman has totaled 37 yards on 12 carries, which leads the group, but he showed his efficient potential in 2021 with the Titans. He came in for an injured Derrick Henry and totaled 566 yards on 133 attempts in nine games last season.

Hubbard has taken six carries 34 yards this season, but he also has a history in a reserve role. He stepped up for an injured McCaffrey last season, totaling 612 yards on 172 carries in 2021.

Blackshear, a rookie who joined the Panthers from Buffalo last month, hasn't gotten a carry yet, but he has shown athleticism as a kickoff returner and will likely see his snaps increase.

Wilks said he anticipates taking a committee approach to the running back position in McCaffrey's absence.

IMPROVING THE PASS GAME

Quarterback PJ Walker will start in consecutive games for the first time in his NFL career this week, as Wilks confirmed Friday that both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield would be inactive again while they deal with ankle injuries. Mayfield has been limited at practice this week and was listed as doubtful, while Darnold was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. Practice squad quarterback Jacob Eason will back-up again, Wilks said.

Walker wasn't tasked with passing the ball downfield in Los Angeles, finishing the game 10-of-16 passing with just 60 yards. But Wilks said he'll be looking for Walker to push the ball downfield more this week against Tampa Bay.

"I think every week is different based off of who you're playing, what they've shown you on tape," Wilks said. "We're going to take advantage of every opportunity to be able to push the ball down the field, take advantage of every opportunity. … Our game plan will be predicated off what we've seen on tape."

The Bucs have the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL, holding opponents to 193.3 yards per game. The Panthers have the 29th-ranked passing offense, averaging 169.7 yards per game.

POTENTIAL NEW OFFENSIVE STARTERS

Carolina rolled with the same five starters across its offensive line for the first six weeks of the season, but there's a potential for a shakeup in the middle due to an injury to starting center Pat Elflein.

Elflein, dealing with a hip injury, did not participate in practice this week, leaving his status questionable for the Buccaneers matchup. Wilks said Friday he didn't expect Elflein to play.

Elflein's injury leaves an opportunity for Bradley Bozeman, the former Raven who started 48 games across three seasons in Baltimore. Bozeman was signed to a one-year deal this offseason and hasn't started since he got to Carolina, losing a preseason competition at the center spot due to an ankle injury in August. Right tackle Taylor Moton didn't practice Friday and is also listed as questionable, though Wilks said Moton should be fine to go.

With Robbie Anderson traded to the Cardinals on Monday, more Panthers receivers will have opportunities to step up in his starting spot. It could spell more opportunities for Terrace Marshall Jr., the second-round pick from the 2021 draft who has been impressing coaches in practice this week, or Shi Smith, the training camp star who has doubled his targets from last season but hasn't seen his chances translate into production.

Laviska Shenault Jr. returned to practice as a limited participant this week after missing the past two weeks with a hamstring injury. He broke out in the Panthers' only win of the season against the Saints with a 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown and is questionable for the Bucs' game.

CHECKING IN ON DEFENSIVE INJURIES

Carolina has been dealing with injuries to its defense. That trend could continue into the Buccaneers game.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (neck/concussion protocol) didn't practice Thursday or Friday and is doubtful to play. Safety Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) remains on injured reserve.

Other key players are questionable for Sunday, such as cornerbacks Donte Jackson (ankle), CJ Henderson (concussion protocol), and Jaycee Horn (ribs), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and safety Sean Chandler (hamstring).

Linebacker Cory Littleton (groin) and defensive end Henry Anderson (elbow) practiced in full Friday and are expected to play against Tampa Bay. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown missed Friday's practice due to a personal matter, but he is also expected to play Sunday.

FACING BRADY AND THE BUCS

The Buccaneers come to Charlotte off a 20-18 loss to a struggling Steelers team, leaving Brady off to a 3-3 start for the first time since the Patriots' 2012 season. Tampa Bay's offense has been far from efficient due in part to a bevy of offensive line injuries, and average 20.2 points per game this season – the fewest by a Brady-led team in any season.

Tampa Bay will be hungry for a turnaround against the Panthers as Brady looks to snap back to form after a more lackluster start than usual. Brady's 6.7 yards per attempt and eight pass touchdowns are his fewest through the first six games of the season since 2013, and his 95.1 passer rating is his lowest since 2014.

The Buccaneers are also looking to fix their ground game. Tampa Bay's 67.5 rush yards per game are ranked last in the league, and their two rushing touchdowns are tied for the fewest in the NFL.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Through The Years

Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a 12-10 record at home and 12-9 on the road.

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quincy Black (58) and Ronde Barber (20) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec.6, 2009 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
1 / 87

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quincy Black (58) and Ronde Barber (20) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec.6, 2009 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

E_MK2_9996
2 / 87
Brandon Todd
191013carattb_4077
3 / 87
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
4 / 87

Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

181104_Samuel_TD
5 / 87
CARvsTAM1209
6 / 87
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
7 / 87

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
868B4448
8 / 87
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
9 / 87

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
10 / 87

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O8797
11 / 87
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
12 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
13 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsTAM553
15 / 87
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
16 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O8932
18 / 87
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
19 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O0658
20 / 87
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh McCown (12) looks for an open receiver as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) runs after him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
21 / 87

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh McCown (12) looks for an open receiver as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) runs after him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
22 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)
23 / 87

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)

Jamey Price/2017 Jamey Price
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
24 / 87

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AP_091018044288
25 / 87
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
26 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
28 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsTAM069
29 / 87
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
30 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)
32 / 87

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)

Jamey Price/2017 Jamey Price
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
33 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
34 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
35 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams follows blockers to score during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
36 / 87

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams follows blockers to score during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara
Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
37 / 87

Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
_W1D6365
38 / 87
Kent Smith/KENT SMITH
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
39 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown by running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
40 / 87

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown by running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
41 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
42 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsTAM372
43 / 87
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
44 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams runs with the football during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (Mike McGinnis/AP Images for Panini)
45 / 87

Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams runs with the football during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (Mike McGinnis/AP Images for Panini)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
46 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jermaine Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter of the Panthers' 38-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
47 / 87

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jermaine Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter of the Panthers' 38-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
48 / 87

Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
49 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
50 / 87

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
51 / 87

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
52 / 87

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay (4) kicks the game-winning field goal with six second remaining in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
53 / 87

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay (4) kicks the game-winning field goal with six second remaining in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, grabs a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Rodney Peete in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)
54 / 87

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, grabs a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Rodney Peete in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
55 / 87

Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gtes ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Elbert Mack (33) on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Margaret Bowles)
56 / 87

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gtes ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Elbert Mack (33) on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Margaret Bowles)

Margaret Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Tyler Brayton (96) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
57 / 87

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Tyler Brayton (96) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
58 / 87

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

868B5270
59 / 87
868B5382
60 / 87
In this Dec. 8, 2008 photo, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Panthers' DeAngelo Williams celebrate after Stewart's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Smash and Dash. The nickname coined for the panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart (Smash) and DeAngelo Williams (Dash) is catching on as defenders bounce off. The Panthers now hope this young tandem lead them into the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
61 / 87

In this Dec. 8, 2008 photo, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Panthers' DeAngelo Williams celebrate after Stewart's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Smash and Dash. The nickname coined for the panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart (Smash) and DeAngelo Williams (Dash) is catching on as defenders bounce off. The Panthers now hope this young tandem lead them into the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Derrick Brooks (55) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
62 / 87

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Derrick Brooks (55) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) attempts to dive over the Carolina Panthers defense, including Will Witherspoon (54) and Brian Allen (52) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Pittman was stopped short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
63 / 87

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) attempts to dive over the Carolina Panthers defense, including Will Witherspoon (54) and Brian Allen (52) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Pittman was stopped short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme fires a first-quarter pass while Panthers tackle Travelle Wharton (70) keeps Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Simeon Rice (97) out of the play Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 34-14. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
64 / 87

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme fires a first-quarter pass while Panthers tackle Travelle Wharton (70) keeps Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Simeon Rice (97) out of the play Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 34-14. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Will Allen (26) after pulling in a 64-yard reception from quarterback Jake Delhomme during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
65 / 87

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Will Allen (26) after pulling in a 64-yard reception from quarterback Jake Delhomme during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) gets pulled down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joey Galloway after intercepting a first quarter pass from Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
66 / 87

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) gets pulled down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joey Galloway after intercepting a first quarter pass from Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) runs an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as Panthers coach John Fox, back left, celebrates in the third quarter of the Panthers' 21-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
67 / 87

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) runs an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as Panthers coach John Fox, back left, celebrates in the third quarter of the Panthers' 21-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) reaches for the ball after a punt attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh Bidwell (9) was blocked during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
68 / 87

Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) reaches for the ball after a punt attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh Bidwell (9) was blocked during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. Helping Simms up is Buccaneers center John Wade (76). (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
69 / 87

Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. Helping Simms up is Buccaneers center John Wade (76). (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
70 / 87

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 4187
71 / 87
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 3839
72 / 87
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 3245
73 / 87
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 2715_1
74 / 87
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 6203
75 / 87
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 7186
76 / 87
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
191013carattb_1677
77 / 87
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_3567
78 / 87
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_1583
79 / 87
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_3394
80 / 87
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_792
81 / 87
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII5201 (1)
82 / 87
Brandon Todd
MKII5879_1
83 / 87
Brandon Todd
E_MKII5254
84 / 87
Brandon Todd
E_MKII0282
85 / 87
Brandon Todd
MK2_9900
86 / 87
Brandon Todd
Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.
87 / 87

Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.

Brian Blanco/AP
