Five things to watch vs. Tampa Bay: New-look offense

Carolina rolled with the same five starters across its offensive line for the first six weeks of the season, but there's a potential for a shakeup in the middle due to an injury to starting center Pat Elflein.

Elflein, dealing with a hip injury, did not participate in practice this week, leaving his status questionable for the Buccaneers matchup. Wilks said Friday he didn't expect Elflein to play.

Elflein's injury leaves an opportunity for Bradley Bozeman, the former Raven who started 48 games across three seasons in Baltimore. Bozeman was signed to a one-year deal this offseason and hasn't started since he got to Carolina, losing a preseason competition at the center spot due to an ankle injury in August. Right tackle Taylor Moton didn't practice Friday and is also listed as questionable, though Wilks said Moton should be fine to go.

With Robbie Anderson traded to the Cardinals on Monday, more Panthers receivers will have opportunities to step up in his starting spot. It could spell more opportunities for Terrace Marshall Jr., the second-round pick from the 2021 draft who has been impressing coaches in practice this week, or Shi Smith, the training camp star who has doubled his targets from last season but hasn't seen his chances translate into production.